TOPEKA – Running in the fastest overall Class 4A Cross Country Regional on Saturday, Chapman freshman Drew Elliott placed fourth in the meet and ran the fifth best overall time in all of the four Class 4A regionals.
Elliott crossed fourth with a time of 16:25,52 which gave hem the fifth best time of all qualifiers. Hayden senior Tanner Newkirk won the Regional with the best in the State time of 15:16.67. Next best time went to Augusta senior Sawyer Schmidt with a mark of 15:45.13 at the Chanute Regional.
Clay Center junior Grant Smith, who had finished second at Topeka, had the third best time at 16:10.56. Next in order were Wamego senior Noah Morenz (15:15.870 and then Elliott to round at the Top 5 in Class 4A.
Abilene was one of 12 high school teams that qualified for the State Meet on Saturday. The Cowboys (83) finished third at Topeka West behind Wamego (36) and Hayden (56).
Junior Triston Cottone (17:07.87) crossed seventh for the Cowboys while fellow junior Grant Waite had the 10th best time at Regional at 17:20.21. Also running for the Cowboys were Dayton Wuthnow (15th, 17:32.54), Levi Hager (22nd, 18:03.94), Jensen Woodworth (30th, 18:34.89), Cooper Wuthnow (38th, 19:23.10) and Jack Hunter (49th, 20:30.29). Abilene’s top five runners will all run at the State Meet this weekend in Wamego.
Competing for Chapman Chris Falls (26th, 18:19.62), Raymond Johnson (31st, 18:38.73), Taryn Hoffman (37th, 19:06.85), Levi Gaston (41st, 19:53.13), Justin Blocker (50th, 20:51.42) and Travis Leasure (51st, 21:10.06).
Abilene sophomore Eden Bathurst ran the fifth best time in the Girls 5K race, Bathurst ran 20:51.16 to pace the Cowgirls to a fifth-place finish in team score. Chapman freshman Paisley Jaderborg ran 13th to qualify at 22:34.37.
Rock Creek sophomore Kyra Nippert won the regional tile for 2021 with a time of 19:48.36. Abilene freshman Arissa Cathey ran 14th at 22:35.43.
Also running for Abilene were freshman Hannah Walter (30th, 24:30.64), senior Aelyn Arevalo-Pecina (35th, 26:29.34), senior Allie Cross (37th, 26:35.82), senior Alice Bathurst (39th, 26:39.76) and freshman Reese Jackson (41st, 29:00.24).
Wamego, Clay Center and Hayden had their team qualify for the State Meet in the girl’s competition.
