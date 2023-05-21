HESSTON – Chapman junior Danny Jackson made the cut fo the Class 4A State Golf Tournament after shooting a 10 over Par 71 at the Class 4A Regional Golf Tournament in Hesston last week. Jackson tied with four other golfers for 10th with an 81.

Jackson carded 39 on the front and 42 on the back for his round of 81. He parred nine holes and had eight bogeys with one double bogey with his foursome. The par 71 Hesston Golf Course was the site of the regional hosted by Buhler High School.

 

