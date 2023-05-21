HESSTON – Chapman junior Danny Jackson made the cut fo the Class 4A State Golf Tournament after shooting a 10 over Par 71 at the Class 4A Regional Golf Tournament in Hesston last week. Jackson tied with four other golfers for 10th with an 81.
Jackson carded 39 on the front and 42 on the back for his round of 81. He parred nine holes and had eight bogeys with one double bogey with his foursome. The par 71 Hesston Golf Course was the site of the regional hosted by Buhler High School.
“Danny worked through his nerves and started his Regional round with a par on the first hole,” said Chapman head coach Brett Koster. “He made a mistake early on the second hole putting one into the water, but recovered with a double bogey. He would stay at two over through the next three holes with a great up and down on hole five where his drive went a little long and left him under a tree. He punched out, but was still short of the green. Danny was able to chip on and was left with a 10 foot putt that he made to remain at two over. He parred the next two holes keeping him at two over heading into hole eight. He missed the green on the par 3 eighth and left his par putt a little right ending with a bogey. Danny had a great drive on hole nine, but again missed the green a little right with his approach shot. He was able to chip on and two putt ending his first nine with another bogey leaving him four over through nine. At the turn, he appeared to be in the top 10 and was looking good to return to the State Championship.”
“Danny again began with a par on the tenth, but found water on the 11th,” Koster continued. “He was able to recover and finished with a bogey. He had a great drive on hole 12, chipping on with a chance at birdie. He ended up two putting and finished the hole with a par. The par three 13th played long yesterday and he missed the green, but was able to get on with his second and two putt again for a bogey. Hole 14 was one of the tougher holes on the day, a par five heading into the wind. He escaped with another bogey leaving him at seven over through 14 holes. Other scores started to go up as well so Danny still remained in the top 10. He would bogey the next two of three holes leaving him at nine over through 17. It was close heading into the last hole of the day, but he continued to play well. He had a long drive on the last hole which rolled through the fairway and left him behind a tree. He made the risky decision to go for the green with his three wood and unfortunately topped it gaining only fifty yards. This did leave him an open look to the green and hit a great shot just beyond the green from an unfavorable lie. Danny once again chipped on and two putted finishing the day with a bogey.”
“Danny and his teammates sat nervously in the clubhouse waiting on the results with golfers still out on the course,” the Chapman coach said. “To qualify for State, they take the top three teams and their golfers and then only the next five best individual scorers. We worked and reworked the math considering all outcomes. As the last groups finished, it was looking like Danny would continue his season at the State Championship. He finished the day tieing for a 10th place medal and also tied as the fourth/fifth place individual qualifier. He was excited as the announcements were made and looks forward to competing next week in Winfield.”
Freshman Anderson Helmer of Towanda-Circle shot a two-over par 73 to win the event. His teammate Conner Chadwell was second at 76.
Abilene sophomore Aaron Hartman just missed the qualifying cut by one stroke. Hartman shot an 11 over 82 at Hesston. He carded 41-41 for his day. He finished with seven pars and nine bogeys in his tournament play.
Jackson and Hartman grouped together with Augusta’s Dylen Slusser and Andale’s Tyler Hinton.
Circle High School won the team event at 307 followed by Clay Center 326, Andale 329, McPherson 330, Buhler 338, Abilene 362, and Augusta 365.
Chapman junior Tucker Stroda was 33rd at 93 and senior Brayden Lexow finished 44th at 121.
Abilene senior Cameron Vinduska completed his high school golf career with an 89 for a tie at 25th. Junior Kayden Timm shot 91, senior Braden Wilson 100, junior Trenton Haslouer 102 and junior Christopher Brooks 115 to complete the day for the Cowboys.
Jackson will now head to the Class 4A State Golf Tournament in Winfield at Quail Ridge Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday. He will be paired with Iden Stover of Labette County, Parker Crouch of Holton and Hugoton’s Daycen Austin and they will tee off at 9 a.m. beginning on the 10th hole.
Bishop Miege is the defending State Champion school in 4A with Drayton Cleaver of Chanute being the gold medalist from a year ago. Cleaver shot 74 at Sand Creek Station in Newton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.