CHAPMAN – Chapman senior lineman Colt Sell has been selected to play in the 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl Football Game as a member of the West Squad. The 6-1, 280-pound tackle earned All-NCKL and All-State recognition for his 2021 performance for the Irish. Sell is expected to be a two-way player on both offense and defense during the game.
Sell is one of nine Class 3A senior All-Stars selected for the West roster. He joins Andale’s Beau Kerschen, Smoky Valley’s Haven Lysell-Stewart, Concordia’s Dalton Owen, Southeast of Saline’s Chase Pogue and Mathew Rodriquez, Colby’s Ian Rosales, Collegiate’s Ashtun Villagomez and Cheney’s Harrison Voth on the West roster.
Other notables on the West includes Hays athletes Jaren Kanak and Gavin Myers, Manhattan’s Colby Klieman and Canton Galva’s Tyson Struber.
Sell is the third player recently to play in the Shrine Bowl as Kel Stroud and Trevor Erickson were selected to play in the few years.
The 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl is scheduled to be played Saturday July 23rd at 7 p.m. at Carnie Smith Stadium at Pittsburg State university
(0) comments
