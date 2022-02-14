Lineman Colt Sell

Chapman All State Lineman Colt Sell, along with parents Dan and Lacee Sell, proudly displays his Kansas Shrine Bowl Invitation.

 Brad Anderson • Reflector-Chronicle

Chapman Irish football player Colt Sell has received an official invitation to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Sell is a lineman for the Irish who recently committed and signed a letter of intent to play at Emporia State University. His list of accomplishments while playing at Chapman High School include NCKL 2019 HM DL, NCKL 2020 and 2021, 1st Team OL and DL, All District 2020 and 2021, 1st Team OL and DL, All state 2020 HM OL, All state 2021 OL and DL and Sports in Kansas’ top 100 players. The 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl Game will take place July 23rd at 7 p.m. in Pittsburg, Kansas.

 

