By Brad Anderson
Reflector-Chronicle
The Chapman Irish has just one individual qualify for the upcoming State Wrestling Tournament in Salina. That wrestler however may have a big impact, as Brayden Lexow enters after finishing as the Regional Champion at 215 pounds at the McPherson Regional Tournament Lexow now enters the State Tournament with a record of 30-4 on the season.
Lexow has now accumulated ten career tournament wins including regionals this year. Of those were five second place finishes, and four third place finishes. He was one match away from qualifying for state his sophomore year. His Tournament wins include: Wamego, Minneapolis, and Herington. A couple of third place finishes at Abilene and Holton. His overall record is 30-4, two of those losses coming from the Basehor tournament.
Lexow’s career record is currently 82-21, and he probably would have reached 100 wins if we didn’t have our season cut in half his sophomore year. Lexow began his wrestling career in 7th grade and had some success, which obviously transferred on into high school.
Coach Zach Lucas’s comments:
“From a season perspective, he’s been one of the most consistent and solid wrestlers we have this year. He missed a tournament and a dual because he was sick, but other than that he hasn’t missed a day. He is the first one to arrive and the last one to leave, for practice, duals, and tournaments. All of the guys (and gals, for that matter) look to him for leadership, which is what we have come to expect from our seniors. He was fortunate enough to learn a lot early on from Zach Ferris, which could draw a lot of similarities in win percentage as well as leadership style.
Brayden has had a stellar season, and hopefully he’ll be able to finish strong on the podium next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.