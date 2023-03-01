Chapman senior wrestler Brayden Lexow wrapped up his high school wrestling career finishing in 4th place in the 215 pound weight class at the State Wrestling Tournament.
Lexow entered the state tournament as a regional champion after his winning performance at the McPherson regional tournament last weekend. After winning his first two matches of the tournament, Lexow fell in the Championship Semifinals against Andale’s Riley Marx. The loss then sent him to the backside consolation bracket in which he revenged an early season loss against Hunter Benedict from Tonganoxie High School.
That win pushed Lexow into the third and fourth place match for a tournament rematch against Gabe Kant from Augusta, in which he fell short in sudden death overtime. Lexow who finished 4th overall finishes the year with a record of 33-6 on the season.
Tournament wrap up comments by Chapman wrestling coach Zach Lucas:
“Brayden had a pretty good draw, and we were pretty confident that if he wrestled smart and pushed the action, he’d have a great finish.
His first match was with Carson Martin out of Paola. Martin was tough out of the gate, but Brayden kept with the game plan and got the pin in a minute and a half.
In the second match, Brayden went up against a very tough Gabe Kant from Augusta. Again, we stuck to the game plan and wrestled smart and came away with a 5-3 decision.
The third round saw Riley Marx of Andale. Brayden did well in the match, but got caught late in the first period. He was almost able to reverse the position, but a quick pin was called with just a second left on the clock.
Day two’s first match was against Hunter Benedict of Tonganoxie, who had beaten Brayden at the Basehor Tournament earlier in the season. Brayden was able to put a great match together and earned a 7-2 decision to put him into the 3rd place match.
That last match was a rematch with Gabe Kant. Again, we knew it was going to be a battle, but Brayden was going to leave it all on the mat. Brayden wrestled smart, but just couldn’t find much for takedowns as Kant liked to play the edge of the circle. In the third period, Brayden’s asthma kicked in a bit which slowed his game plan down. He was able to push through into the third overtime, but wasn’t able to secure the victory, placing 4th.
Brayden really did leave everything on the mat, and you just can’t ask for anything more. We’re all proud of him and what he was able to achieve this season.
Fun fact, immediately after the podium pictures we booked it back to Chapman so that he could take part in the FFA work auction. This kid is the epitome of a workhorse.”
