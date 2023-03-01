Chapman’s Brayden Lexow finishes 4th place at State Wrestling Tournament

Chapman senior Brayden Lexow finishes his high school wrestling career by finishing in 4th place at the State Wrestling Tournament.

 Brad Anderson

Chapman  senior wrestler Brayden Lexow wrapped up his high school wrestling career finishing in 4th place in the 215 pound weight class at the State Wrestling Tournament.  

Lexow entered the state tournament as a regional champion after his winning performance at the McPherson regional tournament last weekend.  After winning his first two matches of the tournament, Lexow fell in the Championship Semifinals against Andale’s Riley Marx.  The loss then sent him to the backside consolation bracket in which he revenged an early season loss against Hunter Benedict from Tonganoxie High School.  

 

