MCPHERSON – Chapman sophomore Chelsey Armbruster captured fourth place at the ‘first ever’ Girls Regional Wrestling Tournament in McPherson over the weekend.
Wrestling at 235, Armbruster (12-7) earned a right to represent the Irish at the ‘first ever’ Girls State Wrestling Tournament in Salina on Feb. 27. Armbruster competed for the Irish wrestling team this year for the first time. She began wrestling at a very young age for the Chapman Kids Wrestling program.
In Armbruster’s first match, she won by fall over Great Bend’s Kyeal Mogbo (15-11). She then fell by a pin to Nickerson’s Maddi Miller (16-1) in the semifinals.
Moving to the backside of the bracket, Armbruster then pinned Emporia’s Megan Olson (12-11) in the consolation semis. In the third place match, Armbruster fell to Mogbo of Great Bend in a re-match.
Armbruster will wrestle against Madi Hargett (18-12) from Baldwin in match number 40 in the first round of the state tournament.
KSHSAA Girls West
Regional Results for
Chapman
235 - Chelsey Armbruster (12-7) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 12-7 won by fall over Kyeal Mogbo (Great Bend Hs) 15-11 (Fall 0:49)
• Semifinal - Maddi Miller (Nickerson Hs) 16-1 won by fall over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 12-7 (Fall 3:32)
• Cons. Semi - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 12-7 won by fall over Megan Olson (Emporia) 12-11 (Fall 2:19)
• 3rd Place Match - Kyeal Mogbo (Great Bend Hs) 15-11 won by fall over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 12-7 (Fall 3:00)
