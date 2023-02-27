Alyssa Calovich won 110 pound Girls State Wrestling Championship

Chapman freshman Alyssa Calovich won the 110 pound Girls State Wrestling Championship this season. Calovich outlasted Erie senior Breanna Ross 2-1 for the victory.

 Brad Anderson

Chapman freshman Alyssa Calovich finishes her first  high school wrestling season as the 110 pound state champion in Class 4-1A.  After becoming the Regional Champion more than a week ago, Calovich convincingly made her way into the Championship match.  Her opponent in the Championship was Senior Breanna Ross of Erie who entered the match 32-1 on the season.   

Calovich’s pressure tactic worked as she outlasted Ross for a 2-1 decision victory.  With the victory she becomes Chapman’s first girls state wrestling champion. 

 

