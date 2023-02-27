Chapman freshman Alyssa Calovich finishes her first high school wrestling season as the 110 pound state champion in Class 4-1A. After becoming the Regional Champion more than a week ago, Calovich convincingly made her way into the Championship match. Her opponent in the Championship was Senior Breanna Ross of Erie who entered the match 32-1 on the season.
Calovich’s pressure tactic worked as she outlasted Ross for a 2-1 decision victory. With the victory she becomes Chapman’s first girls state wrestling champion.
The Irish have recently had success in the state tournament, as they have had a wrestler in the state finals the last three years with Chelsey Armbruster taking 2nd place two years ago, and Grace Johns taking 2nd place last year.
She has now put herself in position to keep the ultimate accomplishment alive, by trying to become a four time state Champion.
Calovich although a freshman, brought plenty of wrestling experience into this season. She has wrestled on some Federation teams in her career, and she has wrestled since 3rd grade for the Chapman Kids Wrestling Club. She also has done a couple of seasons of Greco/Freestyle with the Junction City club. She finishes her season this year with a record of 22-3 with 6 tournament wins (including state) and a second place finish at Wichita.
Two of her losses were early in the season as she was figuring out the transition to high school wrestling and finding out how different it was from Kids Fed competition. She very well could be a four-time champ if she keeps with it.
State wrestling recap by Chapman wrestling coach Zach Lucas:
“Alyssa’s first match was with Kylynn Maclaskey from Burlingame. We were pretty confident in this one, and she got the pin in about 98 seconds.
Her second match paired her up with Kinzie Rogers from Chase County. We still felt like this was a favorable matchup and Alyssa took care of business, getting the pin in 62 seconds.
The third match on Wednesday we knew would be the toughest one so far. She wrestled Kenna Miles of Fort Scott. Alyssa wasn’t able to get a pin, but she dominated all aspects of this one and got the major decision 12-2.
The finals match was one that we could focus on throughout the day. This one was against Breanna Ross of Erie a senior who happened to be 32- 2 on the season. Alyssa made it her goal to work her stuff in the match and not get too caught up with what she might come out and try. We knew that Alyssa’s conditioning was going to put her at a distinct advantage, so if it went into the third round she would be able to push the pace and tire Ross out, which is exactly what happened. Alyssa pushes it hard and earned the 2-1 win.”
Chapman’s other state qualifiers were Taya Rowley and Mena Mann.
“Taya Rowley (soph 140 lb) had a tough draw in her bracket after placing 3rd at regionals. She ran into the eventual state champ in her second match, then ran into the eventual 3rd place finisher on the backside. She has been pretty consistent this year and will more than likely be back and place next year.
Mena Mann (sr 100 lb) had her season cut short last year due to injury. She came back and had a tough season due to that same injury. She made it back from a concussion just in time for regionals, where she took 4th. She wasn’t able to wrestle at state, though, due to complications cutting weight. She showed stellar leadership by supporting her teammates on both days even though she knew she wouldn’t be wrestling.”
