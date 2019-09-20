CHAPMAN – On homecoming night in Chapman, the 0-2 Irish got its first win of the season with a 36-21 victory over Dickinson County rival Abilene.
Chapman kept the ball on the ground the entire game and accumulated just over 400 net rushing yards against the Cowboy defense. Irish quarterback Trevor Erickson guided Chapman’s offense smoothly up and down the field grinding up yardage and then executing some play touchdowns.
Not to be out done, the Cowboys rode the back of junior tail back Caleb Burt to keep in the game. Burt took Abilene’s first offensive possession of the first quarter and galloped 66 yards for a Cowboy score that tied the game at 6-6 before Kaleb Becker kicked the point after to give Abilene a 7-6 lead after the first quarter.
The Irish scored again in the second quarter to take the 12-7 at half time.
Chapman had momentum in the third period as they added two more scores but the Cowboys countered with a score of its own and both teams found the end zone in the fourth period.
Erickson rushed for 111 yards unofficially for the Irish and didn’t attempt a pass in the game. Burt had 160 yards on the ground for the Cowboys. Chapman’s Eli Riegel had 144 yards on the ground and he found the end zone three times for the Irish.
In the Cowboy fourth quarter, senior quarterback Jayshaun Jones connected with Becker on a 19-yard scoring strike for the Cowboys.
The Irish improve to 1-2 and will host Clay Center next week while Abilene drops to 0-3 and they will host McPherson for a Cowboy homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.