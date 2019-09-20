Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.