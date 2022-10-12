The Chapman Lady Irish Tennis Team qualified four individuals for the Class 4A State Tournament this week in Kansas City.
After finishing third place as a team at one of the toughest 4A Regionals in the state last weekend, Chapman will send two players in singles and a double team when action begins this weekend in Prairie Village.
Three-time state qualifier Elyssa Frieze placed second in the regional only falling to the defending State Champion from Topeka Hayden. Frieze, a two-time state medalist, dominated her way through the singles bracket to reach the finals. After having a streak of 82 games in a row without a loss, she faced Ainzley Zulueta of Hayden for the Championship.
“Elyssa knew the championship match would be a tough one,” Chapman head coach Christal Ade said. “But she took her to deuce many times and battled in every game before falling.”
Frieze will take a 24-2 record into the State Championships and will be a high seed when brackets are released. Hayden’s Zulueta will also be a high seed with the same 24-2 record.
As the number two seed in the Regional, Frieze disposed of Reekaj Jones of Wamego 6-0, 6-0, Miege’s Lauren Myers 6-0, 6-0 before meeting Zulueta.
Also qualifying for the Irish were freshman Avery Baer who placed sixth after battling Grace Funk of Hayden. Baer won her opening match over Jen Eberhart of Baldwin before running into Zuletta in the second round. Moving to the consolation bracket she defeated Addison Denney of Wamego 6-0, 6-1 to become state qualified. Then she matched up against Funk in the fifth-place match.
Chapman also takes their doubles team of Tanith Elliott and Grace Merritt to the state finals. Elliott/Merritt defeated a Paola team 6-3, 6-0 to open the Regional. Next, they met Shull/Tucker of Miege and after falling 6-1, 6-1 they moved the consolation bracket. There they met their teammates Clara Gfeller/Meredith Kuntz and prevailed 6-2, 6-0 to qualify. They earned the fifth-place medal with a 6-1, 6-3 win over a second team from Miege.
“It was bittersweet as Grace and Tanith went on to win that match and qualify for State while Clara and Meredith saw their state hopes disappear,” coach Ade said. “Clara and Meredith finished up their season with an amazing 17-4 record and just missed State by one match.”
The Class 4A State Tournament will be played Friday and Saturday at Prairie Village-Harmon Park Tennis Complex in Prairie Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.