Chapman Tennis

State Qualifiers from Chapman Tennis: Tanith Elliott, Grace Merritt, Avery Baer, and Elyssa Frieze. Frieze is making her third consecutive trip to the State Tournament after placing third in the state in singles in 2021.

 Courtesy Photo

 

The Chapman Lady Irish Tennis Team qualified four individuals for the Class 4A State Tournament this week in Kansas City.

 

