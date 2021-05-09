CHAPMAN – Chapman High School will have some new faces directing their basketball programs come this summer in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year.
Second year head girls coach Drew Gruver will transition to be the Fighting Irish head basketball coach. Gruver is finishing his second year in Chapman after a stint in Clay Center.
Gruver will replace veteran boys coach James Bell who had asked to transition to Chapman Middle School basketball to be able to watch his young children develop in the next few years.
“Drew has a successful history coaching boys basketball,” Chapman Athletics Director Clint Merritt said. “Most recently at Clay Center but also in southwest Kansas. Drew has also been a head coach at the junior college level.”
“We are happy to have a veteran coach like James Bell take over our middle school basketball programs and to develop our future Irish varsity players,” Merritt said.
With Gruver moving to the boys program, Merritt has hired veteran girls basketball coach Michael Wahlmeir to lead the Lady Irish program.
“When I took the girls job here a couple of years ago, one thing that was in the back of mind was not being able to coach my own son, who’ll be coming up soon,” Gruver said. “I kind of came to terms with that and didn’t think the opportunity would be to coach boys here but it did this spring. I kind of feel a little gilty about leaving the young gals that we have in the program but I know coach Wahlmeir will do a great job with them. I’m excited for the chance and the opportunity to be back on the boys’ side again. That’s where my coaching experience has been. I know a little bit about the NCKL conference on the boys’ side from my time at Clay Center. I don’t know a whole lot about our boys team just yet as I didn’t get to see them play much this past year what with working with the girls program. I am familiar with some of the guys and know a little bit about them. This summer will be big as we get the guys in the gym this summer so I can get to know them more and see what kind of game they have and then build off the summer.”
Wahlmeir comes to Chapman after a 10-year stay at Concordia High School. While at Concordia, the Lady Panthers won the Class 4A sub-state tournament in 2014-2015 and went on to place fourth at the KSHSAA Class 4A State Tournament.
Prior to him arriving in Concordia, coach Wahlmeir spent five years as an assistant coach at Washburn Rural. He will teach math at the high school.
“We are pleased to welcome coach Wahlmeir to Chapman and look forward to his successful leadership in our girls basketball program,” Merritt said.
