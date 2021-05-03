Team Scores:
7th Boys
Abilene, 194, Chapman 153, Wamego 143.5, Junction City 110, Fort Riley 54.5.
7th Girls
Fort Riley 187, Wamego 173, Chapman 167.5, Abilene 105.5, Junction City 35.
8th Boys
Eisenhower 156, Susan B. Anthony 121, Abilene 91, Junction City 78.5, Chapman 54, Fort Riley 35, Wamego 20.5.
8th Girls
Susan B. Anthony 143, Wamego 113, Chapman 95.5, Junction City 80, Eisenhower 75, Abilene 45.5, Fort Riley 3.
Individual Results: (Top 6/8)
7th Girls 3200M
Makenzie Hall, Chapman, 1st 12:53.20
7th Boys 3200M
Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 3rd 12:11.02
8th Boys 3200M
Jed Moody, Chapman, 5th 12:31.82
7th Girls 100m Hurdles
Grier Panzer, Abilene, 2nd 20.36
Faith Gentry, Chapman, 5th 21.63
Addison McVan, Abilene, 6th 21.66
8th Girls 100m Hurdles
Kaci Heller, Chapman, 3rd 19.83
Payeton Spann, Chapman 4th 19.91
7th Boys 100m Hurdles
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 16.21
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 2nd 19.37
Jeremiah Frey, Chapman, 4th 19.70
Aiden Hall, Chapman, 5th 19.92
Jeremik Blanks, Chapman, 7th 20.66
7th Girls 100M
Kailee Crane, Abilene, 4th 14.57
Anna Bryan, Chapman, 6th 14.78
8th Girls 100M
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 1st 13.76
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 2nd 13.84
Taylor Gustafson, Chapman, 6th 14.74
7th Boys 100M
Heath Hoekman, Abilene, 1st 12.65
Aiden Hall, Chapman, 5th 13.60
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 6th 14.36
Brecken Francis, Chapman, 7th 14.37
8th Boys 100M
Tyler Green, Abilene, 4th 12.57
7th Girls 1600M
Courtney Adams, Chapman, 1st 6:24.06
Jadence Coyle, Abilene, 4th 6:46.54
Makenzie Hall, Chapman, 5th 6:50.84
Ivy Beck, Chapman, 6th 6:57.70
Alex Aguas, Chapman, 7th 7:01.00
Autumn Day, Abilene, 8th 7:08.47
8th Girls 1600M
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, 2nd 6:18.48
7th Boys 1600M
Kash Hargrave, Abilene, 3rd 5:53.21
Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 4th 5:58.74
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 5th 6:04.53
Pierce Casteel, Abilene, 6th 6:39.03
8th Boys 1600M
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 1st 4:53.12
Jackson Green, Abilene, 5th 5:34.39
7th Girls 4x100m Relay
Chapman, 3rd 59.77
Abilene, 5th 1:00.76
8th Girls 4x100m Relay
Chapman, 1st 54.60
Abilene, 6th 1:01.42
7th Boys 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 1st 51.89
Chapman, 3rd 55.11
7th Girls 400M
Teagan Ellis, Chapman, 4th 1:13.38
Makenna Stover, Abilene, 5th 1:16.87
Reese Whitehair, Chapman, 7th 1:17.67
7th Boys 400M
Dereck Klukas, Chapman, 1st 1:05.95
Kayden Thrower, Abilene, 3rd 1:08.00
Jacob Berkman, Abilene, 8th 2:32.45
7th Girls 4x200M Relay
Abilene, 4th 2:17.04
Chapman, 5th 2:25.59
8th Girls 4x200m Relay
Chapman, 5th 2:09.15
Abilene, 6th 2:15.52
7th Boys 4x200m Relay
Abilene, 3rd 2:02.01
Chapman, 4th 2:21.89
8th Boys 4x200m Relay
Abilene, 4th 1:48.79
Chapman, 6th 2:06.31
7th Girls 800M
Avery Baer, Chapman, 2nd 2:54.66
Jade Beary, Chapman, 3rd 2:55.09
Jadence Coyle, Abilene, 3:00.82
Autumn Day, Abilene, 7th 3:06.35
8th Girls 800M
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, 4th 2:47.16
7th Boys 800M
Kash Hargrave, Abilene, 2nd 2:33.04
Dereck Klukas, Chapman, 5th 2:37.47
Aiden Woods, Abilene, Abilene, 6th 2:43.56
Connor Cote-Boss, Chapman, 7th 2:44.28
8th Boys 800M
Weston Rock, Abilene, 1st 2:12.71
Oscar Espinoza, Abilene, 6th 2:30.56
7th Girls 200M
Maddison Grubb, Chapman, 7th 33.19
8th Girls 200M
Claire Wasylk, Chapman, 4th 31.31
7th Boys 200M
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 26.14
Aiden Hall, Chapman, 3rd 28.05
Jeremiah Frey, Chapman, 6th 29.96
8th Boys 200M
Tyler Green, Abilene, 6th 26.44
7th Girls 800m
Sprint Medley
Abilene, 1st 2:10.59
Chapman, 3rd 2:14.57
8th Girls 800m
Sprint Medley
Chapman, 1st 2:01.29
Abilene, 4th 2:12.18
7th Boys 800m
Sprint Medley
Abilene, 3rd 2:04.40
Chapman, 5th 2:12.62
8th Boys 800m
Sprint Medley
Chapman, 1st 1:48.17
Abilene, 5th 1:59.83
7th Girls 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 3rd 5:12.41
Chapman, 4th 5:29.92
8th Girls 4x400m Relay
Abilene 4th 5:37.72
7th Boys 4x400m Relay
Chapman, 2nd 4:46.42
Abilene, 3rd 4:52.05
8th Boys 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 2nd 4:00.66
Chapman, 5th 4:28.54
7th Girls High Jump
Avery Baer, Chapman, 2nd 4-4
Ivy Beck, Chapman, Chapman, 4th 4-2
Lizzie Brooks, Abilene, 6th 4-0
7th Boys High Jump
Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 1st 4-8
Levi Willmann, Chapman, 3rd 4-6
Brekyn Gaither, Chapman, 5th 4-4
Brecken Francis, Chapman, 7th 4-4
Jayce McAsey, Abilene, 8th 4-0
8th Boys High Jump
Tyler Green, Abilene, 2nd 5-4
7th Girls Pole Vault
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st 6-6
Faith Gentry, Chapman, 2nd 6-0
Layla Pickering, Abilene, 3rd 6-0
Ashley Mead, Abilene, 3rd 6-0
Anna Bryan, Chapman, 5th 6-0
Ivy Beck, Chapman, 6th 5-6
Tylar DeWeese, Abilene, 7th 5-6
7th Boys Pole Vault
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 1st 7-0
Pierce Casteel, Abilene, 2nd 6-6
Riggin Kuntz, Abilene, 3rd 6-6
Jeremok Blanks, Chapman, 4th 6-0
Gabriel Rahe, Abilene 6th 5-6
8th Girls Pole Vault
Adryanna McGuire, Chapman, 1st 6-0
Madison Haslouer, Abilene, 2nd 5-6
Reese McCullough, Abilene, 3rd 5-6
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, 4th 5-6
Abbie Harvey, Chapman, 5th 4-6
Grace Hunter, Abilene, 5th 4-6
8th Boys Pole Vault
Cade Hanney, Chapman, 1st 9-0
Landon Taplin, Abilene, 2nd 8-6
Cooper Lewis, Chapman, 3rd 8-0
Parker Farr, Abilene, 4th 7-6
Gage Taylor, Abilene, 5th 7-0
Ayden Muniz, Chapman, 6th 6-0
7th Girls Long Jump
Tava Gustafson, Chapman, 2nd 12-8.25
Kailee Crane, Abilene, 4th 12-1.75
Avery Baer, Chapman, 6th 11-11.75
Rylee Miller, Abilene, 8th 11-8
7th Boys Long Jump
Heath Hoekman, Abilene, 1st 16-9
Lane Hoekman, Abilene, 4th 14-2.50
Levi Willmann, Chapman, 5th 13-10
Levi Evans, Abilene, 6th 13-7.25
Kelan Gruver, Chapman, 7th 13-4
8th Girls Long Jump
Taylor Gustafson, Chapman, 4th 12-7.75
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 4th 12-7.75
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 6th 12-3.75
8th Boys Long Jump
Thomas Keener, Abilene, 2nd 16-0
Cole Veal, Abilene, 4th 15-6.75
7th Girls Triple Jump
Grier Panzer, Abilene, 3rd 25-1
Teagan Ellis, Chapman, 4th 24-11
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 5th 24-10.50
Clara Gfeller, Chapman, 7th 23-8.50
Tylar DeWeese, Abilene, 8th 23-4
7th Boys Triple Jump
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 36-9.50
Levi Willmann, Chapman, 2nd 32-10
Lane Hoekman, Abilene, 3rd 31-4.50
Connor Cote-Boss, Chapman, 5th 30-7.50
Kelan Gruver, Chapman, 6th 29-.50
Levi Evans, Abilene, 7th 28-3
Brekyn Gaither, Chapman, 8th 26-6
8th Girls Triple Jump
Kaci Heller, Chapman, 3rd 29-1
Adryanna McGuire, Chapman,
Claire Wasylk, Chapman, 6th 27-3
7th Girls Shot Put
Lizzie Brooks, Abilene, 4th 28-11
Clara Gfeller, Chapman, 7th 27-3
Kaylee Weibert, Abilene, 8th 24-2
7th Boys Shot Put
Ian Sayers, Chapman, 6th 27-2
Marshall Boggs, Chapman, 7th 25-7
Bennett Altwegg, Abilene, 8th 25-6
8th Girls Shot Put
Reece Langvardt, Chapman, 3rd 30-0
8th Boys Shot Put
Kaedyn Vanderford, Chapman, 5th 33-7
7th Girls Discus
Abigail Gaston, Chapman, 1st 69-5
Kaylle Weibert, Abilene, 5th 50-4
Clara Gfeller, Chapman, 7th 49-2
Rylee Colby, Abilene, 7th 49-2
8th Girls Discus
Reece Langvardt, Chapman, 5th 57-0
7th Boys Discus
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 1st 79-8
Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 2nd 71-7.50
Canyn Taylor, Abilene, 3rd 69-10.50
Jack Amos, Abilene, 5th 67-7
Jacob Gfeller, Chapman, 7th 64-5.50
Marshall Boggs, Chapman, 8th 60-9
8th Boys Discus
Cade Hanney, Chapman, 4th 88-8
7th Girls Javelin
Maddison Grubb, Chapman, 2nd 75-9
Grier Panzer, Abilene, 3rd 70-3
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 5th 63-11
Kayla Leathers, Chapman, 7th 63-1
Lulu Armstrong, Abilene, 8th 55-0
8th Girls Javelin
Madelyn Burns, Abilene, 4th 63-4
7th Boys javelin
Jack Amos, Abilene, 2nd 86-0
Jayce McAsey, Abilene, 3rd 78-0
Jonathan McCarrell, Chapman, 4th 70-11
Talon Decker, Chapman, 8th 60-10
8th Boys Javelin
Kellen Perry, Abilene, 1st 106-1
