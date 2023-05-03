Results for Abilene and Chapman (Top 6)
7th Boys 100M
Noah Wuthnow, Abilene, 1st, 12.63
Mason Woods, Abilene, 4th, 13.40
7th Boys 100M Hurdles
Jackson Sawyer, Abilene, 2nd, 18.43
Braxton Prosser, Chapman, 3rd, 18.95
Antonio Raygoza, Chapman, 5th, 19.84
Clayton Gfeller, Abilene, 6th, 20.42
7th Boys 200M
PJ O’Reilly, Abilene, 1st, 25.96
Bo Rothchild, Chapman, 3rd, 27.80
Jackson Fong, Chapman, 6th, 28.54
7th Boys 400M
Noah Wuthnow, Abilene, 1st, 59.00
Bo Rothchild, Chapman, 3rd, 1:00.61
Brody Potts, Abilene, 6th, 1:08.94
7th Boys 800M
Kaden Hartman, Abilene, 2nd, 2:22.17
Ashton Mascareno, Abilene, 4th, 2:52.57
Zane Issitt, Abilene, 5th, 2:57.04
7th Boys 1600M
Kolt Becker, Abilene, 1st, 5:29.38
Zane Issitt, Abilene, 4th, 6:14.71
Keyen Taplin, Abilene, 5th, 6:24.17
7th Boys 800 SMR
Abilene, 2nd, 2:05.95 (Robinson, Maybee, O’Reilly, Woods)
Chapman, 3rd, 2:07.02 (Watson, Williams, Nichols, Delorenzo)
7th Boys 3200M
Kaden Hartman, Abilene, 1st, 11:57.86
Brogan Woody, Abilene, 3rd, 13:34.46
7th Boys 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 2nd, 53.96 (Williams, Prosser, Fong, Rothchild)
Abilene, 3rd, 55.33 (Robinson, Maybee, Woods, O’Reilly)
7th Boys 4x200M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 1:58.60 (Sawyer, Pannell, Gfeller, Mascareno)
Chapman, 3rd, 2:05.31 (Watson, Raygoza, Nichols, Hattfield)
7th Boys 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 4:20.14 (Becker, Sawyer, Hartman, Wuthnow)
7th Boys Discus
Brodie Cochran, Abilene, 1st, 88-11
Korbin Hackett, Chapman, 2nd, 85-07
Harmon Geissinger, Abilene, 3rd, 78-05
7th Boys High Jump
Kolt Becker, Abilene, 1st, 5-00
Bo Rothchild, Chapman, 2nd, 4-10
Jackson Sawyer, Abilene, T-3rd, 4-06
7th Boys Javelin
Brodie Cochran, Abilene, 1st, 80-10
Jude Wicks, Abilene, 2nd, 80-06
Remington Files, Chapman, 4th, 76-01
Lane Combs, Chapman, 6th, 71-01
7th Boys Long Jump
PJ O’Reilly, Abilene, 1st, 15-04.50
Noah Wuthnow, Abilene, 2nd, 14-04
Braxton Prosser, Chapman, 3rd, 14-01
Kolt Becker, Abilene, 4th, 14-00.25
7th Boys Pole Vault
Liam Nichols, Chapman, 1st, 7-06
Keyen Taplin, Abilene, 2nd, 7-06
Jackson Fong, Chapman, 3rd, 7-00
Thad Pekarek, Abilene, 5th, 6-00
7th Boys Shot Put
Brodie Cochran, Abilene, 1st, 31-04.50
Harmon Geissinger, Abilene, 4th, 28-03.75
Korbin Hackett, Chapman, 6th, 26-03.50
7th Boys Triple Jump
Clayton Gfeller, Abilene, 3rd, 29-01.75
7th Girls 100M
Kennedy Scholz, Chapman, 1st, 13.64
Josie Wells, Abilene, 3rd, 14.41
Addison Doriot, Chapman, 5th, 15.42
7th Girls 100M
Hurdles
Tessa Herrman, Abilene, 1st, 17.90
Paige Brown, Chapman, 3rd, 19.68
Kynlie Phillips, Abilene, 5th, 20.60
7th Girls 200M
Kennedy Scholz, Chapman, 1st, 27.92
Callie Cook, Chapman, 4th, 29.77
7th Girls 400M
Tessa Herrman, Abilene, 1st, 1:08.07
Hannah Kirchner, Abilene, 5th, 1:18.63
7th Girls 800M
Jade Wilson, Abilene, 1st, 2:46.18
Josie Wilson, Abilene, 2nd, 2:48.37
Reese Gruver, Chapman, 4th, 2:55.42
7th Girls 1600M
Josie Wilson, Abilene, 1st, 6:03.72
Liberty Cuevas, Chapman, 3rd, 6:17.45
Claire Kollhoff, Abilene, 6th, 6:51.94
7th Girls 800 SMR
Chapman, 1st, 2:08.60 (Obermeyer, Francis, Brown, Casey)
Abilene, 4th, 2:21.70 (Jenne, Crump, Garcia, Phillips)
7th Girls 3200M
Liberty Cuevas, Chapman, 1st, 12:59.60
7th Girls 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 54.66 (Casey, Cook, Brown, Scholz)
Abilene, 3rd, 57.54 (Ridder, Mead, Garcia, Webb)
7th Girls 4x200M Relay
Chapman, 2nd, 2:06.67 (Obermeyer, Ritcha, Cammisa, Wasylk)
Abilene, 4th, 2:08.23 (Wells, Jenne, Crump, Ridder)
7th Girls 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 4:50.32 (Wilson, Mead, Wilson, Herrman)
7th Girls Discus
Brinley Zook, Abilene, 1st, 58-03
Caylor Clark, Chapman, 2nd, 55-05
Emmalee Howard, Chapman, 5th, 51-08.50
Sydney Vaught, Chapman, 6th, 50-09
7th Girls High Jump
Reese Gruver, Chapman, 2nd, 4-04
Cambree Obermeyer, Chapman, T-5th, 3-10
Breslyn Francis, Chapman, T-5th, 3-10
Klovis Stover, Abilene, 6th, 3-10
7th Girls Javelin
Caylor Clark, Chapman, 1st, 67-00
Brinley Zook, Abilene, 2nd, 65-00
Shianne Cammisa, Chapman, 3rd, 64-11
Emmalee Howard, Chapman, 4th, 64-00
Chloe Friederich, Abilene, 6th, 59-03
7th Girls Long Jump
Callie Cook, Chapman, 2nd, 14-04.50
Kennedy Scholz, Chapman, 3rd, 14-02
Tessa Herrman, Abilene, 4th, 13-06.50
7th Girls Pole Vault
Jade Wilson, Abilene, 1st, 7-06
McKenna Ridder, Abilene, T- 2nd, 6-06
Addison Doriot, Chapman, T-2nd, 6-06
Josie Wilson, Abilene, 4th, 6-00
Manhattan Ritcha, Chapman, 5th, 6-00
Liberty Cuevas, Chapman, 6th, 5-00
7th Girls Shot Put
Breslyn Francis, Chapman, 1st, 28-01.50
Caylor Clark, Chapman, 2nd, 27-06
Brinley Zook, Abilene, 4th, 25-06
Katie Stoffer, Chapman, 5th, 25-01
7th Girls Triple Jump
Matty Wasylk, Chapman, 1st, 26-05.50
Paislee Davidson, Abilene, 3rd, 25-02.25
Gretchen Jones, Chapman, 5th, 25-04
8th Boys 100M Hurdles
Matthew Smith, Chapman, 5th, 16.83
Ty Cunningham, Abilene, 6th, 17.08
8th Boys 400M
Luke Watson, Abilene, 6th, 59.10
8th Boys 800M
Luke Watson, Abilene, 2nd, 2:19.29
8th Boys 800 SMR
Abilene, 3rd, 1:53.25 (Randolph, Hunter, Eller, Watson)
8th Boys 3200M
Cael Rowley, Chapman, 6th, 12:13.79
8th Boys 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 4th, 50.50 (Krogman, Deweese, Scott, Becker)
Abilene, 6th, 53.40 (Rodriquez, Hottman, Nichols, Eller)
8th Boys 4x200M Relay
Abilene, 5th, 1:49.07 (Eller, Rodriquez, Nichols, Cunningham)
8th Boys 4x400M Relay
Chapman, 4th, 4:17.65 (Becker, Krogman, Deweese, Craig)
Abilene, 5th, 4:33.92 (Haslouer, Casteel, Bathurst, Parson)
8th Boys Discus
Neziah Brown, Chapman, 1st, 125-10
8th Boys High Jump
Audiel Becker, Chapman, 3rd, 5-02
Gabriel Nichols, Abilene, 6th, 4-10
8th Boys Javelin
Karson Craig, Chapman, 2nd, 101-03
Tyler Hansen, Chapman, 4th, 95-07
Gabriel Nichols, Abilene, 5th, 90-10
Slayde Crouse, Chapman, 6th, 87-10
8th Boys Pole Vault
Kaicen Deweese, Chapman, 1st, 10-06
Murphy Randolph, Abilene, 2nd, 9-00
Aiden Werner, Chapman, 3rd, 8-06
Cael Casteel, Abilene, 4th, 8-00
Luke Watson, Abilene, 5th, 8-00
Matthew Smith, Chapman, 6th, 7-00
8th Boys Shot Put
Neziah Brown, Chapman, 2nd, 41-04
8th Boys Triple Jump
Audiel Becker, Chapman, 3rd, 34-04.25
8th Girls 100M
Jai Rogers, Chapman, 1st, 13.21
8th Girls 100M Hurdles
Timber Taylor, Abilene, 5th, 18.61
8th Girls 200M
Jai Rogers, Chapman, 1st, 27.30
Kit Barbieri, Abilene, 5th, 29.80
8th Girls 400M
Lola Rock, Abilene, 3rd, 1:07.99
8th Girls 800M
Lola Rock, Abilene, 3rd, 2:45.03
Carstyn Smith, Abilene, 6th, 2:53.50
8th Girls 1600M
Ryleigh Farson, Abilene, 4th, 6:21.23
8th Girls 800 SMR
Abilene, 4th, 2:10.18 (Keener, Strickland, Simenson, Baier)
8th Girls 3200M
Ryleigh Farson, Abilene, 4th, 14:06.50
8th Girls 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 54.37 (Baier, Bell, Merritt, Rogers)
Abilene, 6th, 57.06 (Simenson, Olson, Barbieri, Waite)
8th Girls 4x200M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 1:54.98 (Baier, Bell, Merritt, Rogers)
Abilene, 4th, 2:00.28 (Elliott, Olson, Keener, Taylor)
8th Girls 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 4:37.18 (Barieri, Waite, Taylor, Rock)
8th Girls Discus
Madison Fields, Abilene, 1st, 79-07
Cora Merritt, Chapman, 4th, 67-05
8th Girls High Jump
Josie Baer, Chapman, 2nd, 4-08
Kyah Bell, Chapman, 5th, 4-06
8th Girls Javelin
Madison Fields, Abilene, 1st, 85-00
Hope Dannefer, Abilene, 3rd, 77-06
Asa Courtois, Chapman, 5th, 64-06
8th Girls Pole Vault
Bryer Baier, Abilene, 1st 7-06
Peighton Harris, Chapman, 2nd, 7-06
Carstyn Smith, Abilene, 3rd, 7-00
Addison Webb, Abilene, 4th, 6-00
JaLyn Clark, Chapman, 5th, 6-06
8th Girls Shot Put
Cora Merritt, Chapman, 1st, 34-04.50
8th Girls Triple Jump
Josie Keener, Abilene, 3rd, 29-09.50
Kit Barbieri, Abilene, 5th, 29-04.75
Timber Taylor, Abilene, 6th, 29-01
Team Scores:
7th Boys
Abilene 222.5, Junction City 131, Chapman 85.5, Wamego 71.5, Fort Riley 16.5.
8th Boys
Eisenhower 113, Wamego 102, Susan B. Anthony 98, Junction City 73, Chapman 71, Fort Riley 62, Abilene 38.
7th Girls
Chapman 177, Abilene 137, Junction City 88, Fort Riley 78, Wamego 45.
8th Girls
Abilene 99, Wamego 97, Eisenhower 90, Susan B. Anthony 84, Chapman 76, Junction City 55, Fort Riley 55.
