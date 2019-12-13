Class 3A - All-State Football
Wichita Eagle
QB - William Welch, Perry-Lecompton, Jr., 5-11, 170
RB - Eli Rowland, Andale, Jr., 5-10, 160
RB - Thad Metcalfe, Perry-Lecompton, 5-9, 160
RB/WR/TE - Isiah Childs, Wamego, Sr., 6-3, 205
WR - Dariq Williams, Parsons, Sr., 6-0, 175
WR - Taybor Vetter, Wamego, Sr., 5-9, 155
OL - Carson Fair, Andale, Sr., 5-10, 180
OL - Kel Stroud, Chapman, Sr., 6-4, 280
OL - Carson Ukele, Sabetha, Sr., 5-10, 215
OL - Chanz Gerleman, Prairie View, Sr., 6-0, 205
OL - Kauli Saili, Jefferson West, Sr., 5-11, 280
DL - Konner Tannahill, Holton, Jr., 5-10, 185
DL - Chase Bloodgood, Prairie View, Sr., 5-10, 175
DL - Cayden Winter, Andale, Jr., 6-0, 220
DL/LB - Hayden Robb, Perry-Lecompton, Jr., 5-8, 220
LB - Mac Brand, Andale, Sr., 5-11, 200
LB - Pene Saili, Jefferson West, Jr., 6-1, 240
LB - Gabe Garber, Sabetha, Sr., 5-10, 170Jac
DB - Desmond Purnell, Topeka Hayden, Jr., 6-0, 190
DB - Easton Hunter, Andale, Sr., 6-3, 190
DB - Scotti Easter, Andale, Sr., 6-0, 170
DB - Riley Petz, Cheney, Sr., 6-1, 175
K - Ryan Rodriguez, Halstead, Sr., 5-9, 143
P - Drake Beatty, Clearwater, Sr., 6-0, 160
Honorable Mention
QB - Jake Beckmann, Frontenac, Sr.; Tanner Cash, Clearwater, Jr.; Patrick Cassidy, Columbus, Sr.; Austin Dale, Hugoton, Jr.; Bo Dilliner, Anderson County, Jr.; Jacob Eilert, Hesston, Sr.; Hudson Gray, Beloit, Sr.; Brett Sarwinski, Galena, So.; Brandon Schroedl, Marysville, Sr.; Justin Scott, Prairie View, Sr.
RB - Hunter Boone, Prairie View, Sr.; Taygen Fletcher, Holton, Sr.; Skyler Forge, Rock Creek, Sr.; Andrew Frazee, Sabetha, Sr.; Scott Grider, Halstead, Sr.; Atreyau Hornbeak, Marysville, Sr.; Alex Johnson, Frontenac, Sr.; Eryk Kyser, Caney Valley, Sr.; Durbie McReynolds, Girard, Sr.; Logan Mullin, Clay Center, Jr.; Mason Perez, Larned, Sr.; Nick Sarwinski, Galena, Sr.; Storm Slupianek, Marysville, Sr.; Calvin Stapp, Colby, Sr.; Aidan Walsh, Collegiate, Sr.
WR/TE - Zack Baker, Santa Fe Trail, Jr.; Trevor Bogan, Hugoton, Sr.; Ben Bollinger, Hesston, Jr.; Trey Cox, Holcomb, Sr.; Logan Henderson, Galena, Sr.; Michael Moreno, Hiawatha, Sr.; Vince Palen, Beloit, Sr.; Aric Propst, Halstead, Sr.; Grant Roush, Perry-Lecompton, Sr.; Clay Saporito, Columbus, Sr.; Drew Schmelzle, Sabetha, Jr.; Dylan Schweer, Prairie View, Sr.; Tanner Spencer, Anderson County, Sr.; Brooks Whaley, Rock Creek, Jr.; Dawson Williams, Perry-Lecompton, Jr.
OL - A.J. Arensdorf, Pratt, Sr.; Landon Ayres, Cheney, Jr.; Kip Burge, Clearwater, Sr.; Creighton Camp, Andale, Sr.; Evan Dean, Santa Fe Trail, Sr.; Lucas Dankenbring, Marysville, Sr.; Rico Gordon, Galena, Sr.; Cole Herman, Halstead, Jr.; Creighton Johnson, Beloit, Sr.; Aaron Kurth, Colby, Sr.; Ethan Moreland, Caney Valley, Sr.; Owen O’Halloran, Hesston, Jr.; Oz Perez, Holcomb, Jr.; Komesh Spoonhunter, Royal Valley, Sr.; Colby Stephens, Wellsville, Jr.
DL - Noah Ackerman, Marysville, Sr.; Conner Allen, Collegiate, Sr.; Cruz Blair, Frontenac, So.; Landon Dean, Frontenac, So.; Will Devader, Topeka Hayden, Jr.; Dylan Fields, Galena, Sr.; Jackson Greenwood, Chapman, Sr.; Hunter Hess, Perry-Lecompton, Jr.; Canon Karn, Holton, Jr.; Trase McQueen, Beloit, Sr.; Parker Meats, Burlington, Sr.; Sean Urban, Perry-Lecompton, Jr.; Kyle Palmquist, Concordia, Sr.; Ivan Valles, Hugoton, Sr.; Sebastian Whittington, Larned, Sr.
LB - Ryley Besler, Perry-Lecompton, Jr.; Drew Bollinger, Frontenac, Sr.; Garron Champoux, Marysville, Sr.; Carson Cox, Beloit, Sr.; Cale Goodman, Scott City, Sr.; Doug Grider, Halstead, Sr.; Broday Hillman, Cheney, Jr.; Kaden Kraus, Halstead, Sr.; Riggs Martin, Hugoton, Jr.; Caden Parthemer, Andale, Jr.; Andrew Schmidtlein, Topeka Hayden, Sr.; Braden Sloyer, Burlington, Jr.; Landon Spencer, Hesston, Sr.; Nolan Streit, Clearwater, Jr.; Hunter Yager, Scott City, Sr.
DB - Joe Anderson, Jefferson West, Sr.; Zac Block, Cheney, Sr.; Brandt Chance, Frontenac, Sr.; Cole Chisham, Topeka Hayden, Sr.; Jonny Crome, Marysville, Sr.; Lakin Farmer, Halstead, Jr.; Cael Johnson, Burlington, Sr.; Daquon Johnson, Parsons, Sr.; Michial Milford, Kingman, Sr.; Noah Nonnast, Sabetha, Jr.; Cade Pavlik, Topeka Hayden, Sr.; Adler Pierson, Wamego, Sr.; Gavin Price, Burlington, Jr.; Luke Richards, Wellsville, Sr.; Trey Richey, Caney Valley, Sr.
K/P - Trey Cox, Holcomb, Sr.; Bryant Golden, Rock Creek, Sr.; Tciano Gonzalez, Perry-Lecompton, So.; Charlie Killingsworth, Rock Creek, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.