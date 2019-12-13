Class 3A - All-State Football

Wichita Eagle

QB - William Welch, Perry-Lecompton, Jr., 5-11, 170

RB - Eli Rowland, Andale, Jr., 5-10, 160

RB - Thad Metcalfe, Perry-Lecompton, 5-9, 160

RB/WR/TE - Isiah Childs, Wamego, Sr., 6-3, 205

WR - Dariq Williams, Parsons, Sr., 6-0, 175

WR - Taybor Vetter, Wamego, Sr., 5-9, 155

OL - Carson Fair, Andale, Sr., 5-10, 180

OL - Kel Stroud, Chapman, Sr., 6-4, 280

OL - Carson Ukele, Sabetha, Sr., 5-10, 215

OL - Chanz Gerleman, Prairie View, Sr., 6-0, 205

OL - Kauli Saili, Jefferson West, Sr., 5-11, 280

DL - Konner Tannahill, Holton, Jr., 5-10, 185

DL - Chase Bloodgood, Prairie View, Sr., 5-10, 175

DL - Cayden Winter, Andale, Jr., 6-0, 220

DL/LB - Hayden Robb, Perry-Lecompton, Jr., 5-8, 220

LB - Mac Brand, Andale, Sr., 5-11, 200

LB - Pene Saili, Jefferson West, Jr., 6-1, 240

LB - Gabe Garber, Sabetha, Sr., 5-10, 170Jac

DB - Desmond Purnell, Topeka Hayden, Jr., 6-0, 190

DB - Easton Hunter, Andale, Sr., 6-3, 190

DB - Scotti Easter, Andale, Sr., 6-0, 170

DB - Riley Petz, Cheney, Sr., 6-1, 175

K - Ryan Rodriguez, Halstead, Sr., 5-9, 143

P - Drake Beatty, Clearwater, Sr., 6-0, 160

Honorable Mention

QB - Jake Beckmann, Frontenac, Sr.; Tanner Cash, Clearwater, Jr.; Patrick Cassidy, Columbus, Sr.; Austin Dale, Hugoton, Jr.; Bo Dilliner, Anderson County, Jr.; Jacob Eilert, Hesston, Sr.; Hudson Gray, Beloit, Sr.; Brett Sarwinski, Galena, So.; Brandon Schroedl, Marysville, Sr.; Justin Scott, Prairie View, Sr.

RB - Hunter Boone, Prairie View, Sr.; Taygen Fletcher, Holton, Sr.; Skyler Forge, Rock Creek, Sr.; Andrew Frazee, Sabetha, Sr.; Scott Grider, Halstead, Sr.; Atreyau Hornbeak, Marysville, Sr.; Alex Johnson, Frontenac, Sr.; Eryk Kyser, Caney Valley, Sr.; Durbie McReynolds, Girard, Sr.; Logan Mullin, Clay Center, Jr.; Mason Perez, Larned, Sr.; Nick Sarwinski, Galena, Sr.; Storm Slupianek, Marysville, Sr.; Calvin Stapp, Colby, Sr.; Aidan Walsh, Collegiate, Sr.

WR/TE - Zack Baker, Santa Fe Trail, Jr.; Trevor Bogan, Hugoton, Sr.; Ben Bollinger, Hesston, Jr.; Trey Cox, Holcomb, Sr.; Logan Henderson, Galena, Sr.; Michael Moreno, Hiawatha, Sr.; Vince Palen, Beloit, Sr.; Aric Propst, Halstead, Sr.; Grant Roush, Perry-Lecompton, Sr.; Clay Saporito, Columbus, Sr.; Drew Schmelzle, Sabetha, Jr.; Dylan Schweer, Prairie View, Sr.; Tanner Spencer, Anderson County, Sr.; Brooks Whaley, Rock Creek, Jr.; Dawson Williams, Perry-Lecompton, Jr.

OL - A.J. Arensdorf, Pratt, Sr.; Landon Ayres, Cheney, Jr.; Kip Burge, Clearwater, Sr.; Creighton Camp, Andale, Sr.; Evan Dean, Santa Fe Trail, Sr.; Lucas Dankenbring, Marysville, Sr.; Rico Gordon, Galena, Sr.; Cole Herman, Halstead, Jr.; Creighton Johnson, Beloit, Sr.; Aaron Kurth, Colby, Sr.; Ethan Moreland, Caney Valley, Sr.; Owen O’Halloran, Hesston, Jr.; Oz Perez, Holcomb, Jr.; Komesh Spoonhunter, Royal Valley, Sr.; Colby Stephens, Wellsville, Jr.

DL - Noah Ackerman, Marysville, Sr.; Conner Allen, Collegiate, Sr.; Cruz Blair, Frontenac, So.; Landon Dean, Frontenac, So.; Will Devader, Topeka Hayden, Jr.; Dylan Fields, Galena, Sr.; Jackson Greenwood, Chapman, Sr.; Hunter Hess, Perry-Lecompton, Jr.; Canon Karn, Holton, Jr.; Trase McQueen, Beloit, Sr.; Parker Meats, Burlington, Sr.; Sean Urban, Perry-Lecompton, Jr.; Kyle Palmquist, Concordia, Sr.; Ivan Valles, Hugoton, Sr.; Sebastian Whittington, Larned, Sr.

LB - Ryley Besler, Perry-Lecompton, Jr.; Drew Bollinger, Frontenac, Sr.; Garron Champoux, Marysville, Sr.; Carson Cox, Beloit, Sr.; Cale Goodman, Scott City, Sr.; Doug Grider, Halstead, Sr.; Broday Hillman, Cheney, Jr.; Kaden Kraus, Halstead, Sr.; Riggs Martin, Hugoton, Jr.; Caden Parthemer, Andale, Jr.; Andrew Schmidtlein, Topeka Hayden, Sr.; Braden Sloyer, Burlington, Jr.; Landon Spencer, Hesston, Sr.; Nolan Streit, Clearwater, Jr.; Hunter Yager, Scott City, Sr.

DB - Joe Anderson, Jefferson West, Sr.; Zac Block, Cheney, Sr.; Brandt Chance, Frontenac, Sr.; Cole Chisham, Topeka Hayden, Sr.; Jonny Crome, Marysville, Sr.; Lakin Farmer, Halstead, Jr.; Cael Johnson, Burlington, Sr.; Daquon Johnson, Parsons, Sr.; Michial Milford, Kingman, Sr.; Noah Nonnast, Sabetha, Jr.; Cade Pavlik, Topeka Hayden, Sr.; Adler Pierson, Wamego, Sr.; Gavin Price, Burlington, Jr.; Luke Richards, Wellsville, Sr.; Trey Richey, Caney Valley, Sr.

K/P - Trey Cox, Holcomb, Sr.; Bryant Golden, Rock Creek, Sr.; Tciano Gonzalez, Perry-Lecompton, So.; Charlie Killingsworth, Rock Creek, Jr.

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.