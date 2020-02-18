Chapman JV 120 - Chris Lasluisa’s place is 6th and has scored 3.0 team
• Round 1 - Wyatt Varner (Clay Center) won by fall over Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) (Fall 1:49)
• Round 2 - Riley Bohl (Minneapolis) won by fall over Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) (Fall 3:31)
• Round 3 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by forfeit over Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) (FF)
• Round 4 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by forfeit over Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) (FF)
• Round 5 - Blayden Schuck (Wamego) won by forfeit over Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) (FF)
Chapman JV 152 - Jacob Schoby’s
place is 4th
• Round 1 - Dylan Roberts (Salina South) won by fall over Jacob Schoby (Chapman) (Fall 1:54)
• Round 2 - Austin Sharp (Smoky Valley) won by fall over Jacob Schoby (Chapman) (Fall 5:03)
• Round 3 - Roman Dalme (Salina South) won by decision over Jacob Schoby (Chapman) (Dec 8-5)
Chapman JV 160 - Gannon Mosher’s place is 2nd.
• Round 1 - Gannon Mosher (Chapman) won by fall over Ariston Gamino (Wamego) (Fall 5:29)
• Round 2 - Gannon Mosher (Chapman) won by decision over Doug Elston (Salina South) (Dec 3-0)
• Round 3 - Richard Zeller (Smoky Valley) won by fall over Gannon Mosher (Chapman) (Fall 1:46)
Chapman JV 220 - Brayden Lexow’s place is 1st.
• Round 1 - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) won by fall over Cade Elswick (Wamego) (Fall 1:13)
• Round 2 - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) won by fall over Alex Grosland (Smoky Valley) (Fall 0:40)
• Round 3 - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) won by fall over Gunnar Hale (Concordia) (Fall 0:43)
Chapman JV 285 - Troy Boyd’s place is 2nd.
• Round 1 - Troy Boyd (Chapman) won by fall over Luke Young (Clay Center) (Fall 3:45)
• Round 2 - Bryce Worlock (Minneapolis) won by fall over Troy Boyd (Chapman) (Fall 3:32)
• Round 3 - Troy Boyd (Chapman) won by fall over Jorge Franco (Salina South) (Fall 0:40)
Chapman JV Results for Abilene
Abilene JV 120 - Miller Unruh’s place is 1st.
• Round 1 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by fall over Riley Bohl (Minneapolis) (Fall 0:15)
• Round 2 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) (Dec 9-3)
• Round 3 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by fall over Blayden Schuck (Wamego) (Fall 1:41)
• Round 4 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by forfeit over Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) (FF)
• Round 5 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by fall over Wyatt Varner (Clay Center) (Fall 1:23)
Abileen JV 120 - Tristan Randles’s place is 2nd.
• Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by decision over Blayden Schuck (Wamego) (Dec 11-4)
• Round 2 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) (Dec 9-3)
• Round 3 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by forfeit over Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) (FF)
• Round 4 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by decision over Wyatt Varner (Clay Center) (Dec 7-2)
• Round 5 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by fall over Riley Bohl (Minneapolis) (Fall 3:28)
Abilene JV 126 - Dayton Wuthnow’s place is 2nd.
• Round 1 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Bergun Kindel (Concordia) (Fall 1:14)
• Round 3 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by decision over Braxton Kindel (Concordia) (Dec 8-5)
• Round 4 - Asa Carr (Beloit) won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) (Fall 2:00)
• Round 5 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Clayton Douglass (Smoky Valley) (Fall 0:21)
Abilene JV 145 - Aidan Henely’s place is 3rd.
• Round 2 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) won by fall over Cooper Vorarath (Salina South) (Fall 5:58)
• Round 3 - Trent Wellbrock (Salina South) won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) (Fall 1:00)
• Round 4 - Taylor Dumas (Clay Center) won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) (Fall 3:11)
• Round 5 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) won by fall over Denton Luedders (Marysville) (Fall 2:51)
Abilene JV 170 - Luke Hager’s place is 5th .
• Round 1 - Anthony Bieker (Concordia) won by fall over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Fall 0:46)
• Round 2 - Luke Hager (Abilene) won by forfeit over Grant Larsen (Wamego) (FF)
• Round 3 - Chayton Alquist-Pennell (Concordia) won by fall over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Fall 2:00)
• Round 4 - Ian Keopraseuth (Salina South) won by decision over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Dec 8-5)
• Round 5 - Cody Barnes (Marysville) won by decision over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Dec 12-5)
