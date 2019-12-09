Salina South JV
Tournament Results for Chapman
JV 113 - Angel Outland’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Emanuel Prieto (Great Bend) won by fall over Angel Outland (Chapman) (Fall 0:48)
• Round 2 - Torxsten Kindel (Concordia) won by fall over Angel Outland (Chapman) (Fall 0:23)
JV 120B - Chris Lasluisa’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Riley Bohl (Minneapolis) won by decision over Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) (Dec 12-6)
• Round 2 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by fall over Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) (Fall 1:49)
• Round 3 - Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) won by fall over Ashley Abbott (Salina Central) (Fall 3:30)
JV 152 - Jacob Schoby’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Hunter Swolensky (Salina Central) won by decision over Jacob Schoby (Chapman) (Dec 4-3)
• Cons. Round 1 - Roman Dalme (Salina South) won by fall over Jacob Schoby (Chapman) (Fall 2:39)
JV 182A - Jeremiah Hughes’s place is 4th and has scored 5.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Logan Nabus (Junction City) won by decision over Jeremiah Hughes (Chapman) (Dec 4-2)
• Round 3 - Jeremiah Hughes (Chapman) won by fall over Demetrius Strickland (Great Bend) (Fall 2:39)
• Round 4 - Jeremiah Hughes (Chapman) won by fall over Leo Snyder (Chapman) (Fall 1:31)
• Round 5 - Anthony Bieker (Concordia) won by fall over Jeremiah Hughes (Chapman) (Fall 1:24)
JV 182A - Leo Snyder’s place is 5th and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Round 2 - Demetrius Strickland (Great Bend) won by fall over Leo Snyder (Chapman) (Fall 1:42)
• Round 3 - Anthony Bieker (Concordia) won by fall over Leo Snyder (Chapman) (Fall 0:40)
• Round 4 - Jeremiah Hughes (Chapman) won by fall over Leo Snyder (Chapman) (Fall 1:31)
• Round 5 - Logan Nabus (Junction City) won by fall over Leo Snyder (Chapman) (Fall 0:30)
JV 220A - Braden Lexow’s place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Braden Lexow (Chapman) won by fall over Jesus Favela (Great Bend) (Fall 0:53)
• Round 3 - Braden Lexow (Chapman) won by fall over Gunnar Hale (Concordia) (Fall 4:07)
• Round 4 - Braden Lexow (Chapman) won by fall over Eli Beals (Beloit) (Fall 0:59)
• Round 5 - Arturo Chavez (Junction City) won by fall over Braden Lexow (Chapman) (Fall 3:16)
JV 285B - Troy Boyd’s place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Jorge Franco (Salina South) won by fall over Troy Boyd (Chapman) (Fall 1:22)
• Round 2 - Troy Boyd (Chapman) won by fall over Oscar Sifuentes (Bishop Carroll) (Fall 0:47)
• Round 3 - Troy Boyd (Chapman) won by fall over Joseph Vincent (Junction City) (Fall 2:31)
• Round 5 - Troy Boyd (Chapman) won by fall over Rebekah Franklin (Salina Central) (Fall 0:55)
