CHAPMAN – The Chapman Fighting Irish JV baseball team took a Friday night twin bill from the Abilene Cowboys by the scores of 6-3 and 2-1.
In the first game,
The Irish jumped out early to lead 5-1 after two innings. Abilene scored first with a single run in the top of the first but Chapman came right back with two in the first and they added three in the second. Abilene pushed across two in the third but the Irish answered with a run in the fourth.
Ben Griffis went three for three in the opener and drove in a pair of runs. Colby Hartung got the win for Chapman after pitching two and one thirds innings of relief. He allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out four. CJ Holm started and pitched the first two innings giving up an unearned run on two hits. He finished with five strikeouts.
Ian Suther, Chris Falls, Carson Hasenbank and Hartung all had hits for the Irish.
The Cowboys scored three runs on five hits. Kellen Signer had a pair of hits for Abilene while CJ Brooks, Brenton Reiff and Samuel Whitehair each had singles for Abilene. Reiff drove in two runs for the Cowboys.
Ayden Taylor took the loss for the Cowboys as he allowed six earned runs on seven hits through four innings. He walked five and struck out five.
Game two was a pitcher’s duel between Chapman’s Ian Suther and Abilene’s Brenton Reiff. Suther went the first three innings for the Irish as he held Abilene scoreless and gave up two hits. Suther struck out five while walking two. Carson Hassenbank tossed the final two frames giving up a run on two hits. He struck out four.
Abilene’s Reiff allowed two earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
The Irish scored single runs in the first and the second innings. Griffis had a single and an EBI while Hasenbank was credited with the other RBI. Suther, Falls, Kolby Craig and CJ Holm also had hits.
Chris McClanahan, Drew Hansen, Gavin Hight and Trenton Haslouer had hits for Abilene. Hansen had a double and Hight’s hit was a triple. Hansen drove in Abilene’s lone fifth inning run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.