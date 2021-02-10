Chapman High School girls wrestling team will send three wrestlers to the Regional Tournament this Saturday at Rossville.
KSHSAA Girls Division II District 5 Results for Chapman
170 - Grace Johns (3-6) placed 1st and scored 16.0 team points.
• 1st Place Match - Grace Johns (Chapman) 3-6 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Carissa Smith (Atchison) 5-3 (UTB 7-5)
191 - Grace Mosher (2-5) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Katelyn Poe (Sabetha) 1-2 won by fall over Grace Mosher (Chapman) 2-5 (Fall 5:50)
• Round 3 - Tannah Forbes (Effingham-Atchison County Community) 2-2 won by fall over Grace Mosher (Chapman) 2-5 (Fall 0:34)
235 - Chelsey Armbruster (6-1) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
• 1st Place Match - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 6-1 won by fall over Kylie Meredith (Sabetha) 8-2 (Fall 2:26)
