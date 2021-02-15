ROSSVILLE – The Chapman High School girls wrestling team saw all three of its competitors advance to the Class 4A Sub-State next week at Anderson-County.
Junior Chelsey Armbruster won two matches by pins to take the championship at 235. Grace Johns was was second at 170 while Grace Mosher placed fourth at 191.
KSHSAA Girls Division II Regional 3 Results for Chapman
170 -Grace Johns (4-7) placed 2nd and scored 17.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Grace Johns (Chapman) 4-7 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Grace Johns (Chapman) 4-7 won by major decision over Quincy Koger (Santa Fe Trail) 5-15 (MD 9-0)
• 1st Place Match - Hayleigh Wempe (Baldwin) 28-4 won by major decision over Grace Johns (Chapman) 4-7 (MD 9-1)
191- Grace Mosher (3-7) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Jasmine Renyer (Baldwin) 22-8 won by fall over Grace Mosher (Chapman) 3-7 (Fall 0:18)
• Cons. Round 1 - Grace Mosher (Chapman) 3-7 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Semi - Grace Mosher (Chapman) 3-7 won by fall over Emma Slade (Eskridge-Mission Valley) 6-7 (Fall 0:51)
• 3rd Place Match - Jasmine Renyer (Baldwin) 22-8 won by fall over Grace Mosher (Chapman) 3-7 (Fall 0:22)
235- Chelsey Armbruster (8-1) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 8-1 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 8-1 won by fall over Madi Hargett (Baldwin) 15-11 (Fall 0:56)
• 1st Place Match - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 8-1 won by fall over Kylie Meredith (Sabetha) 9-3 (Fall 1:38)
