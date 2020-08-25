CHAPMAN – Beginning his fourth year as head coach of the Chapman Fighting Irish football team, Kurt Webster welcomes back almost 10 returning starters on both offense and defense.
The Irish returns All-League quarterback Trevor Erickson for his senior campaign. The 6-2, 185-pound signal caller not only was named All-League by the North Central Kansas League coaches, but he also earned All-State Honorable Mention in Class 3A last year. Erickson also returns as the Irish free safety on defense.
Senior David Schoby returns at receiver and cornerback. Schoby, 5-10, 150, should be a target for Erickson when the Irish have the ball.
Junior lineman Colt Sell is back after earning Honorable Mention All-League as a sophomore. Sell, 6-1, 265, will play on the offensive and defensive lines. The offensive line also sees junior Keegan Craig (5-9, 185) and sophomore Troy Body (6-3, 270) back from last season.
At runningback, coach Webster will turn to junior Trevor Mead and junior Eli Reigel to carry the load while junior Torin Cavanaugh (6-2, 190) returns at tight end after earning Honorable Mention honors in 2019.
Defensively, Chapman will have senior Lawrence Smith (5-10, 160) at either defensive back or linebacker. The Irish returns depth at the linebacker position as junior Tate Milton and Mason Barnum come back as does Eli Reigel. Reigel (5-9, 185) will also see time in the defensive backfield.
On the D-line along with Sell, the Irish will have junior David Morgan (5-10, 205) and sophomore Brayden Lexow (5-6, 210).
Webster also mentioned senior Kyler Welling, Ryan Hengelmuhle and Jon Jenkins as players to keep an eye on. Welling (5-9, 155) may slot in at linebacker and runningback. Hengelmuhle (5-10, 180) can play on either line or at linebacker. Jenkins (6-3, 205) may see time at tight end, wide receiver and on the defensive line.
Junior wide receiver Duncan Guy (5-9, 145) will see time on offense while sophomores Nick Anderson, Justin Weisner-McLane and freshman DJ Messerly will contend for varsity playing time. Anderson (5-9, 145) can play linebacker or the defensive backfield positions. McLane (5-7, 150) is also a linebacker and a fullback on offense. Messerly (6-1, 215) is fighting for a spot on the defensive line.
After finishing 2-7 in 2019, the Irish are hopeful of a turn around season similar to their 2018 NCKL Championship team. Chapman opens on the road at Sabetha on Sept. 4.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
2020 Chapman
High School
Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Sabetha
Sept. 11 vs. Holton
Sept. 18 at Abilene
Sept. 25 at Marysville
Oct. 2 vs. Riley County
Oct. 9 vs. Clay Center
Oct. 16 vs. Council Grove
Oct. 23 at Concordia
Oct. 30 TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.