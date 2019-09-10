MARYSVILLE – The Chapman Fighting Irish had a halftime lead only to fall to the Marysville Bulldogs 34-22 to open the season Friday night at Marysville.
The Fighting Irish led 16 to 14 at intermission but the home Bulldogs scored three times in the second half for the North Central Kansas league win.
Chapman got on the board in the first quarter after junior defensive back David Schobey intercepted a Marysville pass that set the Irish on the move offensively. Following a 15-yard run by the Chapman running back, Irish quarterback Trevor Erickson connected with senior Jeremiah Laplante on a 19-yard touchdown strike to put the Irish in the lead 8-0.
Marysville scored twice in the second quarter but the Irish added a 25-yard touchdown run by Laplante to have the halftime advantage.
Following intermission, Marysville scored in the third quarter and added two touchdowns in the fourth while Chapman scored a rushing touchdown by Erickson. Erickson had set up the Irish score with a 58- yard run from scrimmage deep in Chapman territory.
Erickson, a junior transfer student athlete, completed four of eight passes for 45 yards including a touchdown and an interception. On the ground, he called his number 23 times for 181 yards rushing and a score. The Irish totaled 314 yards rushing.
Sophomore Eli Riegel had 19 carries for 80 yards and Laplante toted the ball five times for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Laplante, Schoby, Chance Liebau and Cam Liebau all had receptions of Erickson passes for the Irish.
Defensively for the Irish, senior Zach Ferris and Riegel combined for one and a half sacks with Ferris having 13 tackles. Erickson accounted for 12 stops and sophomore Colt Sell had seven. Laplante had six tackles and sophomore Mason Barnum posted five stops to lead the Irish.
Chapman (0-1) travels to Wamego (1-0) on Friday.
