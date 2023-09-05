CHAPMAN – Sophomore quarterback threw for two touchdowns as the Chapman Fighting Irish edged NCKL league foe Concordia 14-13 in the season opener Friday night in Chapman.
Gruver connected on his touchdown in the third quarter as the Irish pulled ahead of the visiting Panthers to take a one-point lead after a two-point conversion by Cooper Lewis. Chapman Trailed 13-6 at halftime.
Gruver was five of eleven through the air for 145 yards and the two scores. Seniors Ian Suther and Ondre Miles accounted for Chapman’s scoring offense as they both caught TD passes from Gruver. Miles had two receptions for 103 yards with one passing accounting for 65 yards. Suther had two receptions for 39 yards and his score.
Chapman rushed the ball 35 times for 243 yards in game one. Lewis had nine carries for 43 yards while sophomore Ben Francis carried the ball 11 times for 88 yards. Junior Dakota Lewis had six carries for ten yards, Cade Hanney had three rushes for 35 yards and Suther ran three times for 58 yards. Gruver called his own number three times for nine yards.
Defensively, Hanney and Lewis spear headed the Irish defenders that held the Panthers scoreless in the second half. Lewis finished with 14 tackles and an interception while Hanney had 10 including two for loss. Ben Griffis and Ryan Clark combined for a Chapman sack. Senior DJ Messerly finished with six stops and Clark had five. Kameron Krogman and Weston Langvardt both recovered fumbles to help the Irish defensive cause.
Chapman travels to Clay Center this week while Concordia plays at Abilene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.