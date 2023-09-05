CHAPMAN – Sophomore quarterback threw for two touchdowns as the Chapman Fighting Irish edged NCKL league foe Concordia 14-13 in the season opener Friday night in Chapman.

Gruver connected on his touchdown in the third quarter as the Irish pulled ahead of the visiting Panthers to take a one-point lead after a two-point conversion by Cooper Lewis. Chapman Trailed 13-6 at halftime.

 

