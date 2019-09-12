MARYSVILLE – The Lady Irish volleyball team traveled to Marysville Tuesday night and came home with a sweep of two North Central Kansas League matches.
In the first match, Chapman got by the Bulldogs 25-16, 25-23. Senior outside hitter McKenna Kirkpatrick, who powered 12 kills against the league foe, led the Lady Irish. She also had a pair of aces while serving and she collected four digs. Kirkpatrick also had a block. Senior Ashlynn Bledsoe recorded four kills, two aces, two blocking assists and nine digs.
Senior setter Peyton Suther provided 21 assists and three kills. Senior Courtney Lewis served four Aces in the attack against Marysville while junior Brayden Ash had five digs and two assists.
In the second match, the Irish needed three sets to get the win as they took the opener 25-16 lost the second 23-25 and then rallied for a 27-25 victory.
Kirkpatrick was strong at the net again with 23 kills, two blocks and two blocking assists and eight digs. Bledsoe accounted for five kills, nine digs and 15 serve receive.
Lewis made seven kills and had four digs. Ash had an ace, seven digs and three assists. Suther put up 33 assists and seven digs in match number two. Freshman Maya Kirkpatrick served four aces against the Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.