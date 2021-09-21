Running on a quite ‘cross country like’ course according to head coach Cindy Zumbrunn, the Chapman High School cross country team ran at Clay Center Thursday.
“They ran through a cut and baled alfalfa field, around a pond, through a meadow and across some school grounds,” Zumbrunn described. “Even though there may not have been any PR’s today and some of the kids might have been disappointed in their performances, they did great and our boys finished seventh as a team. I t was a warm and windy afternoon.”
Varsity girls
Paisly Jaderborg 30th, 26.23
Varsity boys
Drew Elliott, 9th, 18:26
Chris Falls, 18th, 19:15
Raymond Johnson, 34th, 20:48
Levi Gaston, 37th, 20:55
Taryn Hoffman, 51st, 22:22
Justin Blocker, 55th, 22:59
Travis Leasure, 61st, 24:01
JV Boys
Joey Alonzo, 21st, 23:32
Ben Phillips, 40th, 27:30
