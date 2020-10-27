“Of course, we are very proud of Taylor Briggs as she continues her mission to be a four-time state cross country champion by winning the Buhler Regional Championship,” Chapman head coach Cindy Zumbrunn said. “It’s actually kind of fun, as one wanders around the cross country course on race day and overhears people talk about ‘that girl’ and how fast she is. Even though none of the boys qualified, they all ran really well, with most of them getting PR’s.”
Girls
Taylor Briggs, Regional Champion, 18:12
Boys – 7th place as team
Chris Falls, 17th 18:48 (Career PR)
Taryn Hoffman, 33rd 20:23 (Career PR)
Dalton Obermeyer, 34th 20:29 (Career PR)
Ethan Diercks, 39th 20:51 (Season PR)
Levi Gaston, 43rd 21:13 (Season PR)
Tyler Dalke, 50th 22:30
Daniel Klukas, 53rd 22:38 (Season PR)
