GYPSUM – “One of my favorite things about coaching cross country is that you can literally watch times drop during the season,” veteran head coach Cindy Zumbrunn said. It shows that improvement is happening and another thing that is pretty cool is watching a runner’s face light up when they receive their first medal.”
Zumbrunn’s Chapman cross country runners saw plenty of personal bests and medals when running at Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. After not experiencing any PR’s the previous week at Clay Center, the Irish runners saw 19 new best times at SES.
On the high school level, Paisly Jaderborg finished 28th with a season best 23:11 for the Lady Irish. The boys finished seventh as a team with Drew Elliott medaling at 6th place and having a season best 16”50 time.
In other boys’ action, Chris Falls finished 30th with a career best 18:20. Raymond Johnson was 50th and earned a season PR at 19:42. Levi Gaston and Taryn Hoffman both had career bests as Levi finished 51st at 19:44 and Taryn was 57th at 20:24. Justin Blocker was 74th with a season’s best 21:13 while Joey Alonzo was 83rd with his season’s best mark of 22:09.
In JV action, Travis Leasure and Ben Phillips had season PRs as Travis was 23rd at 21:37 and Ben finished 47th at 24:43. Ayden Muniz placed 56th at 27:50.
Nine middle school runners had PRs for Chapman. Ethan Falls finished fourth in the seventh-grade boys race at 13:26 while Roper Woods was 31st at 16:46. Abbie Whitworth was 32nd in the girls race with a season’s best 17:33.
In eighth grade competition, Courtney Adams ran third for the girls with a PR time of 13:38. Makenzie Hall was 6th at 14:20 while Jade Beary was 12th at 15:12. Mayson Obermeyer improved to 22nd with a time of 18:07.
The Chapman eighth grade boys finished second as a team with Kaden Hitz having a 5th place finish andPR time of 12:30. Dereck Klukas was 6th at 12:22 while Cyrus Wyma finished 15th at 13:56 with his PR. Charlie Strauss earned 18th place with a PR time of 14:17 and Donovan Brabender was 24th and PR time of 14:45.
Chapman runs at Council Grove next week.
