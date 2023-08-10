Bonestock division results:
1. Zach Miller. Abilene KS $1200
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Bonestock division results:
1. Zach Miller. Abilene KS $1200
2. Destiny Burt. Abilene KS $600
3. Cooper Wildey. Abilene KS $300
4. Colby Reitz. Abilene KS $200
5. Cole Veal. Abilene KS $100
6. Jeremy Picking. Abilene KS
7. Carte Markley. Basehor KS
8. Hunter Anguaino. Abilene KS
9. Ty Watson. Abilene KS
10. Caleb Flynn. Abilene KS
Hobo division results:
1. Nick Peterson. Abilene KS $1500
2. Dylan Graves. Abilene KS $700
3. Levi Markley. Abilene KS $400
4. Caleb Jamison. Abilene KS $200
5. Blaze Lehman. Abilene KS $100
6. AJ Moshier. Hoisington KS
7. Ethan Bakhus. Abilene KS
8. Braden Anguaino. Abilene KS
9. Bobby Brock. St. George KS
10. Darrin Pickerign Hutchinson KS
heat winners
Heat 1. Jerome Crowther, Lindsborg KS/ Travis Framholtz , Turner MO win over Doug Champion, Abilene KS / Justin Berry, Solomon KS
Heat 2. Adam Klein, Abilene KS / Justin Klein, Abilene KS win over David Earl, Stockton KS / Brooks Linder, Russell KS
Heat 3. Brogan Lehman , Abilene KS / Blaze Lehman, Abilene KS win over Mathew Istas, Clyde KS / Theron Wagner Concordia KS
Heat 4. Brendon Alvarez, Abilene, KS / Slade Markley, Abilene, KS win over Jackson Gregory, Utica, NE / William Maul, Henderson NE
Heat 5. Josh Turner, Geneva NE / Shad Turner, Geneva NE win over Trenton Hiltgren, Abilene KS / Jesse Goodwin, Abilene KS
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.