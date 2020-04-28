Senior spring spotlight
Abilene senior Cayden Wycoff would have been a starter at one of the corner infield positions when not pitching according to head coach Travis Bartley.
“He was going to log quite a few innings on the bump,” Bartley said. “I am going to miss Cayden’s positivity. He loved to have fun and the game just as much. Cayden was a great teammate always encourgaing his teammates on and off the field.”
