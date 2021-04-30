Herington senior Carrie Roe has been selected to play in the Kansas All-Star Basketball Game by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association.
The Herington senior led her Class 2A team to a 10-6 record and a three seed at sub-state.
The game is scheduled to be played June 19, 2021.
