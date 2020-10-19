CANTON– The number one ranked and undefeated Canton-Galva Eagles shut down the Solomon Gorillas 66-0 in district play Friday night in Canton.
The Eagles scored six times in the opening quarter to lead 38-0 after one. They ended the game at half with 28-second quarter points.
The Eagles defense limited the Gorilla offense to 29 yards on the ground and they held senior quarterback Alex Herbel to four of 14 for 16 yards through the air. Solomon finished with 45 yards of total offense to Canton-Galva’s 374.
Dawson Duryea led the Gorillas in rushing with 20 yards on five carries. Jarret Baxa had 10 yards on 12 carries and Spencer Coup added eight yards to the Gorilla total.
Canton-Galva quarterback Garrett Maltbie ran for three touchdowns and threw for another. Maltbie finished with 143 yards on the ground and he was two of six for 33 yards. Brayden Collins had 96 rushing yards and three scores while Brandon Huff had 70 yards on five carries and a rushing touchdown. He also caught a 19-yard scoring pass in the second quarter. Brandon Alcalia ran one time for 32 yards and the game opening touchdown.
Coup led the Gorilla defense with five tackles.
The Gorillas go to 4-3 on the season and will host Little River (5-2) on Friday to close out the regular season.
Scoring Summary:
Solomon 0 0 X X – 0
Canton-Galva 38 28 XX –66
First Quarter:
CG – 10:13 Alcalia 32 run. (Huff run)
CG – 08:00 Maltbie 15 run. (Run failed)
CG – 04:44 Collins 16 run. (Huff pass from Maltbie)
CG – 04:30 Canton-Galva safety
CG – 03:03 Collins 29 run. (Run failed)
CG – 01:17 Maltbie 29 run. (Huff run)
Second Quarter:
CG – 11:53 Collins 35 run. (Huff run)
CG – 10:38 Maltbie 65 run. (Pass failed)
CG – 07:26 Huff 19 pass from Maltbie. (Collins run)
CG – 02:35 Huff 4 run. (Pass failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.