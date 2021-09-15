For the second week in a row, the Solomon Gorillas rearranged their 2021 football schedule due to COVID protocols as they fell to top ranked Canton-Galva 54-6 at home Friday night.
The Gorillas opened the season with a 46-0 win over Linn to open the season.
That game was supposed to be against county rival Rural Vista but was changed due to the COVID situation. Friday, Solomon was to play Wakefield but again plans changed late in the week.
The game against Canton-Galva was a district game moved up the schedule a few weeks. Canton-Galva was originally scheduled to play at Rural Vista.
Canton-Galva got three scores from All-Stater and Kansas State football commit Tyson Struber enroute to the win over Solomon.
Struber caught four passes from quarterback Garrett Maltbie for 154 yards and the three scores.
Maltbie was seven of 12 on the night for 219 yards through the air and four touchdowns. He also ran in another Eagle score.
Canton-Galva put up 318 yards of offense as they scored four times in the first quarter to lead 32-0 over the Gorillas.
Maltbie connected with Carson Mastre for a 48-yard scoring strike to end the first period.
Solomon finished the game with 93 yards on the ground while quarterback Dylan Hynes ended five of 15 for 36 yards through the air.
Hynes carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards and scored Solomon’s lone score.
The Solomon quarterback found Caden Acosta four times for 25 yards on the night.
In the season opener at Linn, Hynes threw for a touchdown to Scott Robinson and ran for two scores as the Gorillas won 46-0.
Jarret Baxa ran for two scores and Dawson Duryea and Acosta also found the endzone for the Gorillas.
