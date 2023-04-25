Top six results for Rural Vista and Solomon
7th Girls 100M
Kaimy Evans, Rural Vista, 1st, 13.99
Sarah Masters, Rural Vista, 2nd, 15.66
Ava Bucchin, Solomon, 5th, 15.951
Myah McCook, Solomon, 6th, 15.955
7th Girls 200M
Kaimy Evans, Rural Vista, 1st, 29.43
Ava Bucchin, Solomon, 6th, 39.42
7th Girls 400M
Cheyanne Legg, Solomon, 2nd, 1:20.10
Addison Barnes, Rural Vista, 4th, 1:23.11
Hailey McLaughlin, Solomon, 6th, 1:36.77
7th Girls 800M
Jaylianah Riffle, Solomon, 4th, 3:30.89
7th Girls 1600M
Karis Nordgren, Solomon, 2nd, 7:11.15
Jaylianah Riffle, Solomon, 5th, 7:47.24
7th Girls 100M Hurdles
Kim Davis, Rural Vista, 4th, 19.80
Lilly Stilwell, Rural Vista, 5th, 19.92
Zoey Steele, Solomon, 6th, 20.02
7th Girls 200M Hurdles
Kaimey Evans, Rural Vista, 3rd, 31.67
Zoey Steele, Solomon, 4th, 34.64
7th Girls 4x100M Relay
Rural vista, 2nd, 1:03.68 (Sarah Masters, Lilly Stilwell, Kim Davis, Reagan Fiest)
Solomon, 3rd, 1:05.28 (Myah McCook, Karis Nordgren, Brielle Hemy, Zoey Steele)
7th Girls 4x200M Relay
Rural vista, 3rd, 2:25.33 (Sydney Hollomon, Allie Heitman, Addison Barnes, Toni Comp)
7th Girls 800 Sprint Medley
Rural Vista, 3rd, 2:41.66 (Sydney Hollomon, Toni Comp, Addison Barnes, Allie Heitman)
7th Girls Pole Vault
Karis Nordgren, Solomon, 2nd, 6-00
7th Girls Long Jump
Kim Davis, Rural Vista, 3rd, 12-07.75
Lilly Stilwell, Rural Vista, 4th, 12-05.50
7th Girls Triple Jump
Kaimey Evans, Rural Vista, 2nd, 29-07.00
7th Girls Shot Put
Elsa Barrett, Rural Vista, 1st, 29-09.00
Emma Kleist, Solomon, 3rd, 25-09.00
Abbigail Loftus, Solomon, 8th, 23-08.00
7th Girls Discus
Elsa Barrett, Rural Vista, 1st, 73-07
Emma Kleist, Solomon, 4th, 56-03
8th Girls 100M
Amelia Bos, Solomon, 6th, 15.82
8th Girls 200M
Ellison Riedy, Rural Vista, 3rd, 32.27
Amelia Bos, Solomon, 5th, 33.52
8th Girls 400M
Amelia Bos, Solomon, 1st, 1:18.25
8th Girls Long Jump
Kira Prescher, Solomon, 6th, 11-06.00
8th Girls Triple Jump
Ellison Riedy, Rural Vista, 26-06.00
Kira Prescher, Solomon, 5th, 24-07.00
Rylie Ahlvers-Allmond, Solomon, 6th, 22-03.00
7th Boys 100M
Izyck Hughes, Solomon, 3rd, 14.86
Cameron Mistic, Rural Vista, 4th, 14.98
7th Boys 200M
Izyck Hughes, Solomon, 6th, 32.17
7th Boys 800M
Braydon Allen, Rural Vista, 5th, 2:59.17
Dalton Davidson, Solomon, 6th, 2:59.96
7th Boys 1600M
Braydon Allen, Rural Vista, 2nd, 6:07.68
Dalton Davidson, Solomon, 4th, 6:41.53
Spencer Hall, Solomon, 5th, 8:33.29
Jonathan Shirack, Solomon, 6th, 9:49.30
7th Boys 100M Hurdles
Cameron Mistic, Rural Vista, 1st, 19.92
Jaystn Rego, Solomon, 3rd, 21.99
Dalton Davidson, Solomon, 4th, 23.32
7th Boys 200M hurdles
Jaystn Rego, Solomon, 2nd, 36.88
Wyatt Hunnicutt, Rural Vista, 4th, 39.16
Eli Adkins, Solomon, 5th, 39.21
Hayden Bronson, Solomon, 6th, 39.89
7th Boys 4x100M Relay
Solomon, 3rd, 1:03.22 (Jaystn Rego, Izyck Hughes, Hayden Bronson, Zayne Saltkill)
Rural Vista, 5th, 1:06.90 (Wyatt Hunnicutt, Ely Benner, Landon Rice, Aiden Soliday)
7th Boys 4x200M Relay
Solomon, 2nd, 2:15.92 (Jaystn Rego, Izyck Hughes, Hayden Bronson, Zayne Saltkill)
7th Boys 800 Sprint Medley
Rural Vista, 4th, 2:16.30 (Aiden Soliday, Wyatt Hunnicutt, Cameron Mistic)
Solomon, 5th, 2:54.39 (Wesson Carver, Eli Adkins, Riley Perry, De’Mon Green)
7th Boys High Jump
Dane Shae, Solomon, 6th, 3-10
7th Boys Triple Jump
Cameron Mistic, Rural vista, 3rd, 27-11.00
Wyatt Hunnicutt, Rural Vista, 6th, 23-09.00
7th Boys Shot Put
Riley Rodriquez, Solomon, 23-00.00
Jeremiah Peterson, Rural Vista, 5th, 21-09.00
7th Boys Discus
Jeremiah Peterson, Rural Vista, 4th, 62-07
Riley Rodriquez, Solomon, 5th, 62-03
8th Boys 100M
Cameron Herring, Solomon, 1st, 12.35
Owen Westhead, Solomon, 3rd, 13.41
Jack Westhead, Solomon, 5th, 13.62
Malahki Kramer, Rural Vista, 6th, 13.67
8th Boys 200M
Cameron Herring, Solomon, 1st, 25.27
Malahki Kramer, Rural Vista, 3rd, 28.57
Calvin Mattison, Solomon, 6th, 31.79
8th Boys 400M
Cameron Herring, Solomon, 1st, 58.93
8th Boys 800M
Bryson Allen, Rural Vista, 1st, 2:26.37
Brayden Hollomon, Rural Vista, 3rd, 2:58.11
Justus Nordgren, Solomon, 4th, 3:02.32
Isaac Carolan, Solomon, 5th, 3:06.47
8th Boys 1600M
Matthew Hamm-Jones, Solomon, 1st, 5:39.74
Justus Nordgren, Solomon, 3rd, 6:37.27
8th Boys 3200M
Isaac Carolan, Solomon, 2nd, 12:43.33
8th Boys 4x100M Relay
Solomon, 2nd, 52.48 (Matthew Hamm-Jones, Owen Westhead, Breken Coup, Cameron Herring)
8th Boys 800 Sprint Medley
Solomon, 3rd, 2:12.22 (Owen Westhead, Jack Westhead, Junior Gonzales, Isaac Carolan)
8th Boys High Jump
Bryson Allen, Rural Vista, 1st, 4-06
8th Boys Pole Vault
Justus Nordgren, Solomon, 1st, 7-00
Breken Coup, Solomon, 2nd, 7-00
Owen Westhead, Solomon, 3rd, 6-06
8th Boys Long Jump
Jack Westhead, Solomon, 2nd, 15-02.00
Breken Coup, Solomon, 4th, 14-00.00
Bryson Allen, Rural Vista, 5th, 13-08.25
Brayden Hollomon, Rural Vista, 6th, 13-01.50
8th Boys Triple Jump
Bryson Allen, Rural Vista, 3rd, 31-04.50
Jack Westhead, Solomon, 4th, 30-08.00
Isaac Hammersmith, Solomon, 5th, 29-05.50
Breken Coup, Solomon, 6th, 29-04.50
8th Boys Shot Put
Calvin Mattison, Solomon, 4th, 32-06.00
Koehn Durtea, Solomon, 5th, 31-06.00
8th Boys Discus
Calvin Mattison, Solomon, 3rd, 93-00
Koehn Duryea, Solomon, 6th, 86-04
Team Scores:
7th Girls
Goessel 152, Rural Vista 73, Canton-Galva 48, Solomon 34, Little River 14.
8th Girls
Little River 74, Canton-Galva 68, Goessel 66, Solomon 10, Rural Vista 6.
7th Boys
Little River 116, Canton-Galva 97, Goessel 36, Solomon 33, Rural Vista 28
8th Boys
Solomon 96, Little River 84, Goessel 51, Canton-Galva 47, Rural Vista 29
