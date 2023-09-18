CANTON-GALVA – The Canton-Galva Eagles shutdown the Solomon Gorillas Friday night 70-24 in a Wheat State League 8-Man football contest.
Trailing 40-0 after the first period, Solomon scored four times in the second quarter as senior quarterback Spencer Coup threw for one score and ran for two more. Coup completed six of 21 passes for 65 yards, and he found senior Jake Sommer on a 31-yard scoring bomb for Gorilla points. Coup ran the ball 10 times for 111 yards and two scores. He had a long 47-yarder in the game. Four other Solomon ball carriers accounted for 16 yards of offense.
