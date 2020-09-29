CENTRE – Rural Vista’s Cameron Campuzano returned the opening kickoff 53-yards to spark the Heat to a 26-0 football win Friday night at Centre.
In a game that was close on the scoreboard, the Heat had mistakes that cost them three scores because of penalties.
“We played a little sloppy tonight actually,” Rural Vista head coach Brian Henry said. “And we had three touchdowns called back because of penalties. Our defense played a bend don’t break mentality tonight.”
Campuzano had two interceptions during the game and he returned one for a Rural Vista score, but unfortunately it was negated because of a penalty. He did however catch a 16-yard pass from Parker Stillwell to score on offense in the second quarter.
Stillwell went four for five for 107 yards and three touchdowns as Dylan Worrell hauled in scoring plays of 44 yards and 27 yards in the victory.
Angelo Thomas led his team in rushing with 61 yards on the ground on 18 carries. Worrell finished with 43 yards rushing.
Defensively for the Heat, Campuzano led the squad with 16 tackles and the two interceptions. Worrell finished with 13 tackles while Ajay Brown added seven and Thomas and Matt Floyd had six each.
Scoring Summary:
Rural Vista 26, Centre 0
Rural Vista 14 6 6 0 – 36
Centre 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter:
RV – Camuzano 53 return of kick. Run failed
RV – Worrell 44 pass from Stillwell. Thomas run.
Second Quarter:
RV – Campuzano 16 pass from Stillwell. Run failed.
Third Quarter:
Worell 27 pass from Stillwell. Run failed.
