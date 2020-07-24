Taking up the grass turf
Workers from Mammoth Sports Construction began removing the grass playing field at Abilene’s Cowboy Stadium Thursday. This is in preperation of installation of a new turf playing field and track facilities. (Photos by Ron Preston • Reflector-Chronicle)
