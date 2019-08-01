Sammy Andrews has been known to bring the best of the best bulls in the rodeo world to the Abilene rodeo. This year is no exception.
Wednesday night during Bulls, Broncs and Barrels, the bulls were world champion caliber once again as some of the top cowboys on the rodeo circuit failed to get a qualified ride in the books. In fact only two riders remained on their bull for the full eight seconds.
Midway through the third set of bull riding, Koby Radley of Montpelier, La., rode New Frontier Rodeo’s Smokin Lies for 79 points to take the lead in bull riding. The only other qualified ride was by Coy Pollmeier of Fort Scott with a score of 68.
Bulls are not the only stock that Andrews Rodeo Company is known for at championship rodeos. They also have some best bucking stock in the country.
Four cowboys qualified in saddle bronc riding. There is a tie at the top of the leader board as Dean Wadsworth and Taos Muncy rode for 85 points. Wadsworth was aboard New Frontier Rodeo’s Toy Box and Muncy qualified on New Frontier Rodeo’s War Jett. Hardy Braden scored 79 points and Ross Griffin had a ride of 77.5 to close out the bronc riding.
The arena seemed to be a problem for the ladies Wednesday night as several of the barrel racers had their horse stumble or slip in the arena. After a short delay where four riders, including Abilene’s Micah Samples, were granted re-rides after the area around the barrels was re-drug by the tractor and harrow.
Leia Pluemer of Los Lunas, NM took over the lead in barrel racing with a time of 17.52. Defending champion Hollie Etbauer is in second place with a ride of 17.76. Kricket Ginter is third with a slack time run of 17.84.
Complete rodeo participation begins tonight in the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo with action again Friday and Saturday nights. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Results, slack and the first performance of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo, July 31, 2019 – Abilene, Kansas
Steer Wrestling
1. (tie) Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla. and Cody Devers, Balko, Okla.4.8 seconds each
3. (tie) Jacob Edler, State Center, Iowa and Tom Littell, Elm Creek, Neb. 5.0 each.
Team Roping
1. Peyton Holliday, Chouteau, Okla./Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, Okla. 6.0 seconds;
2. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C./Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 6.1;
3. Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas/Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas 6.2;
4. Cole Pearson, Clearwater, Kan./Raylen Stueve, Sedgewick, Kan. 6.5.
Tie-down roping
1. Treg Schaack, Stinnett, Texas 8.5 seconds;
2. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M. 8.6;
3. Kadin Boardman, Jackson, Mo. 8.8;
4. (tie) Cody Huber, Albia, Iowa and Charlie Gibson, Midland, Texas 9.0 each.
Barrel racing
1. Leia Pluemer, Los Lunas, N.M. 17.52 seconds;
2. Hollie Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 17.76;
3. Kricket Gintner, Eau Claire, Wisc. 17.84 seconds;
4. Tamara Reinhardt, Canadian, Texas 17.91.
Saddle bronc riding
1. (tie) Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 85 points on New Frontier Rodeo’s War Jet and Dean Wadsworth, Buffalo Gap, Texas 85 points on New Frontier Rodeo’s Toy Box;
3. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 79;
4. Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M. 77.5.
Bull riding
1. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 79 points on New Frontier Rodeo’s Smokin Lies;
2. Coy Pollmeier, Ft Scott, Kan; 68;
No other qualified rides.
** All results unofficial.
