The 2019 Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo kicks off tonight at Cowboy Stadium in Eisenhower Park. Wednesday night rodeo is dedicated to the riders of bulls and broncs and of course the lady barrel racers. Last year’s champion bull rider performs during the Friday night showing a year ago. Sage Kimzey rides one of Andrews Rodeo Company’s stock bucking bulls for the win. At right is Abilene’s own Micah Samples rounding the barrel during her turn at barrel racing. Samples is a former Bankes Barrel Team racer and has ridden professional for several years. She is scheduled to ride tonight in Abilene.
