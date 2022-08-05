Steer wrestler Riley Duvall is squarely at the top of the leaderboard in his event, with a time of 4.8 seconds. The Checotah, Okla. man has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo four times and finished the 2021 season eighth in the world standings.
In the saddle bronc riding, Oklahoma cowboy Hardy Braden nabs the lead with 84.5 points on the Andrews Rodeo horse Capone.
Tie-down roper Mason Appleton, Chelsea, Okla., is in the lead in his event (8.7 seconds).
Jessica Routier has rounded the barrels faster than any other cowgirl so far this week. The Buffalo, S.D. mom of five has a time of 15.54 seconds. She is sixteenth in the world standings and has competed at the National Finals Rodeo four times (2018-2021).
In the bull riding, Coy Pollmeier tops the leaderboard with a ride of 85.5 points.
The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo presented by Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers of Salina continues August 5-6. The August 5 performance is the annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink night; funds will be raised for the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund of Dickinson County.
Rodeo tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for children ages 4-10. They can be purchased at the gate. For more information on the rodeo, visit WildBillHickokRodeo.com
1. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 4.8 seconds; 2. Tucker Alberts, Pleasanton, Kan. 3. Denver Berry, Checotah, Okla. 6.2; 4. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 6.4
1. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 84.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Capone; 2. Chance Masters, Leon, Iowa 80 3. (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas and Weston Pierschbacher, Kellerton, Iowa 76 each.
1. Mason Appleton, Chelsea, Okla. 8.7 seconds; 2. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 9.9; 3. Marley Berger, Udall, Kan. 11.8; 4. Humpty Whayne Jr., Tulsa, Okla. 12.9.
1. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 15.54 seconds; 2. Sadie Wolaver, Weatherford, Okla. 15.77; 3. (tie) Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas and Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla. 15.80 each.
1. Coy Pollmeier, Ft. Scott, Iowa 85.5 points on Andrew Rodeo’s The Kracken; 2. Jeff Askey, Eustace, Texas 83; 3. Jace Trosclair, Chauvin, La. 81; no other qualified rides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.