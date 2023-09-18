MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Bulldogs picked up a North Central Kansas League football victory Friday night by defeating the Chapman Fighting Irish 21-8 on their home field.
Marysville led 7-0 after one quarter and took a 14-8 advantage to the locker room at the break before adding the final score in the fourth quarter.
Chapman’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Kelan Gruver found junior Dakota Curtis on a 65-yard scoring strike. Junior Cooper Lewis ran in the two-point conversion for the Irish. All total, Chapman finished with 173 yards rushing the football.
Gruver completed three of ten passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed the ball seven times for 21 yards. Lewis led the Irish in rushing with seven carries for 59 yards, Ben Francis had 12 carries for 42 yards, Aiden Whitley six carries for 24 yards, Curtis four tries for one yard and senior Ian Suther had one carry for 26 yards.
Suther had two of the Gruver completions for 39 yards with Curtis’s 65-yarder accounting for the catch.
The Irish had ball control troubles for the second game in a row as they coughed up three fumbles to the Bulldogs.
Junior Cade Hanney and senior Ryan Clark led the Irish defensive effort with 16 and 14 tackles respectively. Lewis added 10 stops and senior Ben Griffis had nine.
The Irish fell to 1-2 on the season and they will host Abilene (2-1) on Friday.
