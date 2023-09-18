MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Bulldogs picked up a North Central Kansas League football victory Friday night by defeating the Chapman Fighting Irish 21-8 on their home field.

Marysville led 7-0 after one quarter and took a 14-8 advantage to the locker room at the break before adding the final score in the fourth quarter.

 

