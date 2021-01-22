SALINA – The Buhler Lady Crusaders used a fast start to the game and they made use of multiple Cowgirl turnovers to jump out to a big lead on their way to a 35-30 win over Abilene Friday evening in Salina.
Much like Thursday’s game in the tournament, the Cowgirls couldn’t get anything going early in the game. They had trouble hanging onto the ball, making passes and their shots were off mark through much of the first eight minutes of play. Buhler took a 15-5 lead to the second quarter but Abilene’s Jenna Hayes who made a buzzer beating three at the end of the first period; jump-started the Cowgirls second quarter scoring. Freshman Sammy Stout added a driving layup followed by a bucket from senior Allison Liby as the Cowgirls rattled off a 6-0 run. Freshman Claira Dannefer added back-to-back baskets and the Cowgirls had narrowed the margin to five with two and one-half minutes to play in the first half.
Buhler took a five-point lead to break but Abilene fought back to tie the game at the free-throw line early in the third. Senior Abi Lillard went four for four and Hayes added another as Abilene tied the score at 22-22.
Buhler hit a pair of buckets from outside to regain control of the score and took a five-point lead to the fourth where free throws by Lillard and Hayes to go with a jumper by Hayes brought the Cowgirls within two with just over two minutes to play. That would be it for Abilene though as the Cowgirls were whistled for five fouls in the last two minutes that sent the Crusaders to the line where they made three of five for a 35-30 final score.
Buhler had eight players score points and were led by sophomore guard Taryn Horning who finished with eight points including two of Buhler’s five threes in the game.
Hayes led the Cowgirls with a game high 12 points and Lillard finished with eight.
Abilene plays Wichita West in the seventh place game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lakewood Middle School in Salina.
Scoring Summary:
Buhler 35, Abilene 30
Buhler 16 6 8 5 – 35
Abilene 5 12 8 5 – 30
Buhler – Mattison 3, McDowell 5, Horning 8, Lackey 3, Stallman 3, Specht 5, Hanen 3, Hutton 5. Totals: 7 (5) 6-13 35.
Abilene – Lillard 8, Hayes 12, Liby 4, Stout 2, Dannefer 4. Totals: 9 (1) 9-12 30.
