The Abilene Cowboys Football season came to an end Friday night at Buhler with a 52-12 loss. The Buhler Crusaders entered the night as the Number 1 seed in the Class 4A West Division, led by one of the best running backs in the State of Kansas. Buhler Senior Sam Elliot entered the game with 1,529 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on the season. Even more impressive, are his career totals of 4,409 yards and 59 touchdowns. Against Abilene Friday night, he continued his dominance with 254 yards and 5 touchdowns on the night.
Turnovers have been an issue all season long, and it continued Friday night, with the Cowboys offense being held to -3 total yards during the first half. The Crusaders took advantage of the multiple turnovers and scored 49 points and amassed 296 total yards in the first half.
With a 49-0 lead at halftime, the 3rd quarter would start a continuous running clock the rest of the game. A Buhler 43 yard field goal in the third quarter, would then be the last points the Crusaders would score on the night.
The Cowboys not showing quit, would then score on their last two offense drives of the game. The first score would come on a 5 yard touchdown play action, pass play from Freshman quarterback Aaron Hartman to Senior Wide Receiver Kaleb Becker. A Buhler fumble recovered by Senior Isaac Barbierri would then set up the last score of the game for the Cowboys. Hartman would connect on a 10 yard touchdown pass to Senior Cooper Wildey for a final score of 52-12.
Abilene would finish the game with 83 yards of total offense on the night, while Buhler would total 352 yards. The Crusaders now 8-1 on the season advance, and will now play Winfield next.
The Cowboys finished the season 0-9 and have now lost 25 straight games. Despite losing some key Senior class players for next years team, Abilene had several underclassman play major roles this season, therefore gaining valuable experience on the field for the future of the team.
