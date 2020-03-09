BUHLER – It was a game that will linger in the minds and memories of the Abilene Cowboys for a long while as questions keep creeping in. What if Abilene would have had home court advantage? What if it make s just three more free throws? What if the shots that normally drop would have gone in?
Hey, but If’s and But’s are candy and nuts – well that’s for another time. The Buhler Crusaders edged the Abilene Cowboys 56-54 in the Class 4A Sub-State Championship Saturday night at Buhler.
It was a tight back and forth contest throughout the first eight minutes as there were eight lead changes with Buhler leading by one 14-13 after one.
“It was one of those games that the final minute determined the outcome,” Cowboy head coach Terry Taylor said. “We talked to the kids about how this game would probably go against Buhler in this big gym. We thought it would come down to a play or two, either make free throws and get rebounds. Those things will come back to haunt us for a while.
“Our kids gave great effort, we just didn’t play as well as we would have liked to play offensively. Give Buhler some credit their defense was tough. They have big kids inside and quickness on the perimeter and it was hard to score against them.”
Once again, just like in the semi-finals game against Circle, the Cowboys found themselves in a hole late in the game and had to mount another comeback. This one was just a little short.
Buhler stretched the lead to six to end the first half, as it made three straight three-pointers to open the second quarter.
Abilene’s Avery Bryson and Josh Stuber answered right back with threes of their own but the Cowboys were held scoreless for the final 1:52 of the first half while Buhler made a pair of buckets.
Buhler increased the lead to 10 points twice in the third quarter but the Cowboys continued to work hard and got threes from Stuber and Blaise McVan to pull within seven headed to the fourth.
McVan opened the scoring for Abilene in the final eight minutes with a swisher from the top of the key and then Stuber and Kaleb Becker added old-fashioned three-point plays as the Cowboys pulled within five with 4:38 to play.
Abilene finished on a seven to zero run to get within two at 52-54 with just over a minute to play. The Cowboys had to foul to send the Crusaders to the line where they made two of three. Bryson had the final bucket of the season for Abilene with 1.8 seconds on the clock.
“We had the ball with a minute to go, down two and just tried a play or two that didn’t work,” Taylor said. “They defended us pretty well. We were hoping to tie the game and put pressure on them and it didn’t happen. We fouled the right guy that missed free throws but we didn’t secure the rebound.”
Abilene had one final chance after Buhler missed two free throws but the full court pass went out of bounds just as the horn sounded.
Cowboy senior Travis Beetch playing his final game in orange led Abilene in scoring with 16 points. Stuber had 11 and Grant Heintz and Bryson finished with nine each.
“It’s hard for Travis,” Taylor said. “Because he has been with us for four years through the most part. Three years as a starter and he has gone through a lot of battles, had some good successes but this wasn’t in the cards tonight. When you lose by two points, you always look at those things that maybe we could have done a little bit better or a different play. Travis has had a good career for us and became a leader this year as a senior. We needed that out of him. I’m very proud of Travis.”
Buhler junior Matt Alexander, a transfer from McPherson, had a game high 20 points to lead the Crusaders.
Abilene finishes 14-8 on the year while Buhler goes to 15-7 and will play in the Class 4A State Tournament in Salina beginning Thursday afternoon.
Saturday’s season ending loss wrapped the high school careers of Beetch, Matt Davis and Jayshaun Jones.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Buhler 56, Abilene 54
Abilene 13 10 13 18 – 54
Buhler 14 15 14 13 – 56
Abilene (14-8) – Stuber 11, McVan 6, Bryson 9, Beetch 16, Becker 3, Heintz 9. Totals: 15 (6) 6-11 54.
Buhler (15-7) – Alexander 20, Dick 8, Scott 2, Hawkinson 3, Hernandez 10, Thompson 7, LeShore 6. Totals: 12 (8) 8-12 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.