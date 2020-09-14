WAMEGO – Despite not claiming an individual championship, Buhler and Baldwin High Schools claimed top team titles at the 2020 Wamego Invitational Cross Country Meet on Saturday.
Buhler took the boys title with 44 with Hayden finishing second with 60 points. Baldwin ran away with the girls trophy by scoring 29 points with Eudora placing second at 69.
Neither Buhler nor Baldwin claimed individual championships as Tanner Newkirk, a junior from Topeka-Hayden crossed first in the boys’ race at 15:56.9. Buhler junior Tanner Lindahl was a close second place finishing at 16:04.8.
Clay Center sophomore Grant Smith was the first North Central Kansas League runner to finish at eighth place with a time of 17:55.7. Five Wamego runners followed Smith down the chute and Abilene sophomore Grant Waite medaled at 18th with a time of 18:17.9.
Chapman High School had five runners complete the course for an 11th place team finish. Sophomore Chris Falls ran 31st at 19:08.3. Sophomore Joey Alonzo finished 68th for the Irish at 20:48.4. Also running were Taryn Hoffman, 71st 20:56.5, Ethan Diercks, 78th 22:30.3 and Tyler Dalke, 79th at 22:43.1.
Chapman senior Taylor Briggs continued on pace to earn her fourth Class 4A State Title by running a personal best time of 18:10.2 to easily capture the girls title. Second went to Eudora freshman Sydney Owens with a time of 20:16.6.
Abilene senior Bailey Rock medaled at 32nd with a time of 23:28.6.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this meet was limited to the two varsity races.
Abilene and Chapman runners are back in action Thursday at Clay Center.
