Abilene Senior Lyndsey Buechman has signed a women’s wrestling scholarship with York College in Nebraska. Buechman started wrestling when she was 5 years old in the Abilene kids program. From there she has continued to wrestle both locally for Abilene schools, and has also represented Team Kansas in both Freestyle and Folkstyle Wrestling.
Lyndsey was first contacted by College Coaches during Middle School while wrestling at a girls tournament. “ I wasn’t even thinking about the possibility of wrestling at college at that time in my career, but as I got older I really wanted to give it a try, if given the chance” Buechman said. While officially deciding on a college of choice , the York College Women’s Wrestling Coach continued to stay in contact with her over time. York College head coach Jeff Albers had her listed as their team’s number one recruit for the 2022 incoming class. Ultimately Buechman’s decision, to attend York College was also based on the chance to study and pursue a degree in Pre Chiropractic
As Buechman has continued to gain more experience wrestling over the years, she has had success at all levels. Her list of accomplishments is impressive, with this her Senior year still upcoming
Her parents Andy and Allison Buechman, grandparents, Charles Buechman, and Jerry and Debbie Marsteller and brother, Logan are all incredibly proud of her hard work, dedication, drive, and love for the sport. They are grateful to the Abilene community for their support of Lyndsey and all of the Abilene Wrestlers and Coaches.
Lyndsey Buechman Career Wrestling Information:
High School record against boys: 14-23
High School record against girls: 35-9
Team Kansas Freestyle Junior Record against Girls, Summer 2021: 7-3
High School State Finishes:
2019: Freshman year - 2nd place State
2020: Sophomore year - 2nd place State
2021 : Junior year- 3rd place State
2021: NCKL All League 1st team
2021: Junior year - 3rd place State
2021: Sub-state - 4th place
2021: Regionals - 2nd place
2021: Districts - 2nd place
Team Kansas:
2019 Folkstyle Nationals Cadette: 5th place - Record 2-2
2019 Folkstyle Nationals Junior Record: 2-2
2019 Folkstyle Nationals Dual Team: 2-3
2018 Folkstyle Nationals: 7th place - Record 1-2
2017 Folkstyle Nationals: 5th place - Record 3-2
2016 Folkstyle Nationals Cadette: 5th place - Record 2-2
USA Wrestling Kansas Girls State Championships for Abilene Kids Club
2012 thru 2019 she wrestled at Kids State and placed in the top 4 each year, including 2 of those years being 1st place and 2 years placing 2nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.