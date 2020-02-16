Abilene High School will have two wrestlers in the first ever KSHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 27 in Salina.

Junior Skyleigh Pflaster placed fourth at 109 while sophomore Lyndsey Buechman earned third place at 170. Abilene senior Laryssa Brown also wrestled at the first ever Girls Regional Wrestling Tournament in McPherson on Friday and Saturday

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.