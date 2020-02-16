Abilene High School will have two wrestlers in the first ever KSHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 27 in Salina.
Junior Skyleigh Pflaster placed fourth at 109 while sophomore Lyndsey Buechman earned third place at 170. Abilene senior Laryssa Brown also wrestled at the first ever Girls Regional Wrestling Tournament in McPherson on Friday and Saturday
