Both headed to State Tournament Friday
ELLIS – Two Abilene Cowgirl wrestlers qualified at the Division II Sub-State Wrestling Tournament at Ellis High School last week and by doing so will be in the top eight of the state in their weight class.
Senior Skyleigh Pflaster (11-2) heads back to the Girls State Wrestling Championships for the second year in a row. Pflaster, who helped pioneer the sports of wrestling for girls in the state of Kansas, placed third at 109 pounds at the Ellis sub-state last Friday.
Pflaster’s teammate and wrestling buddy junior Lyndsey Buechman (17-5) also qualified with a fourth place finish at 170. Buechman, like Pflaster went to the inaugural girls championships.
In the 109-pound bracket, Pflaster had an opening round bye but then met undefeated Lakin sophomore Josiah Ortiz. Ortiz (24-0) worked a 2-1 defeat of Pflaster on her way to the sub-state championship.
Pflaster defeated Ellis sophomore Abby Heifner (0-12) with a 49 second pin to advance to the third place match. She then mastered a first period pin of Smoky Valley’s Noelle Peters (10-6) just before the buzzer.
Ranked second in the state at 109, Pflaster will be one of the favorites to bring home the championship after finishing fourth a year ago.
Buechman, admittedly didn’t finish where she wanted to, but she wrestled well according to her coaches during the sub-state. She opened with a second period pin of Cimarron’s Brayclen Lynn (7-7) to reach the semis of 170. In that match, she faced third ranked Ava Mull (27-1) of Larned. Buechman battled the then undefeated wrestler for a 3-9 decision with Mull advancing to the championship. In the title match, Mull fell to Council Grove’s Jolie Ziegler (11-1) with an ultimate tiebreaker.
Buechmen continued in the consolation rounds first with a pin of Plainville’s Sammatha Sneath (6-7). She then squared off against a familiar opponent in Douglas’s Jewella Cokeley of Douglas. Cokeley (20-3) worked a 6-5 win over Buechman as both advance to Friday’s championships in Salina.
Mull, Ziegler, Cokeley and Buechamn are just one win away from medaling at the state meet.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
KSHSAA Girls Division II Sub-State 1 Results
for Abilene
109 - Skyleigh Pflaster (11-2) placed 3rd and scored 14.0
team points.
• Quarterfinal - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 11-2 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Josiah Ortiz (Lakin) 24-0 won by decision over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 11-2 (Dec 2-1)
• Cons. Semi - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 11-2 won by fall over Abby Heifner (Ellis) 0-12 (Fall 0:49)
• 3rd Place Match - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 11-2 won by fall over Noelle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 10-6 (Fall 1:59)
170 - Lyndsey Buechman (17-5) placed 4th and scored 14.0
team points.
• Quarterfinal - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 17-5 won by fall over Brayclen Lynn (Cimarron) 7-7 (Fall 2:57)
• Semifinal - Ava Mull (Larned) 27-1 won by decision over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 17-5 (Dec 9-3)
• Cons. Semi - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 17-5 won by fall over Samantha Sneath (Plainville) 6-7 (Fall 1:34)
• 3rd Place Match - Jewella Cokeley (Douglass) 20-3 won by decision over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 17-5 (Dec 6-5)
