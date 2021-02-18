Two members of the AHS Girls’ Wrestling team have been preparing for the Division II Sub-State Tournament that takes place Friday in Ellis. Skyleigh Pflaster and Lyndsey Buechman are one step away from returning to the state tournament.
Senior Skyleigh Pflaster stands with a 9-1 record at 109 pounds. Pflaster took second place to Wellington sophomore Anna Cullens (27-0) at the regional tournament last Saturday in Towanda. The two will likely meet up again for the championship match at this sub-state too. Both Pflaster and Cullens received first round byes in the 109 bracket.
Pflaster, a returning state medalist at the Inaugural Girls State Wrestling Tournament a year ago, is currently ranked second in the state behind Cullens at 109. The third ranked wrestler is Lakin sophomore Josiah Ortiz (21-0), who is also in the Ellis tournament. Ortiz is slated to wrestle sophomore Noelle Peters (9-4) from Smoky Valley in the first round with the winner facing Pflaster.
In the bottom bracket, sophomore Abby Heifner (0-9) of Ellinwood meets up with Cottonwood Falls freshman Kinzie Rogers (14-4) with the winner to face Cullens in the second semifinal.
Junior Lyndsey Buechman also placed second at regional for the Cowgirls. Buechman (15-3) is in the top half of the Ellis Sub-State bracket and will match up with Cimarron senior Brayclen Lynn (7-5) in the first round. With an opening round win, Buechman would face the winner of Larned junior Ava Mull (25-0) and Rose Hill sophomore Brooklyne Page (17-10). Mull is currently ranked third in the state at 170 with Buechman being fourth.
The bottom half of the 170 bracket has regional winner Jolie Ziegler (8-1) of Council Grove taking on Lyons junior Caitlin Hanley (8-4). Ziegler is ranked second in the state in Division II at 170 pounds. Also in that half of the bracket is Plainville freshman Samantha Sneath (5-4) and Douglas junior Jewella Cokeley (17-2).
The top four placers in each weight class advance to the girls state tournament in Salina on Friday, Feb. 26.
Chapman sends three to Garnett Sub-State
The Chapman Fighting Irish Lady Wrestling team is sending three qualifiers to the Garnett-Anderson County Division II Sub-State Tournament.
Freshman Grace Johns (4-7) at 170, senior Grace Mosher (3-7) at 191 and returning state medalist sophomore Chelsey Armbruster (8-1) at 235 will wrestle Friday afternoon.
Johns will square off against Fort Scott senior Jade Russell (14-5) in the first round at 170. Mosher takes on Paola senior Americus Harris (12-7) in the first round at 191. Armbruster, currently ranked number one in the state at 235 receives a first round bye. In the second round, she will meet the winner of Baldwin sophomore Madi Hargett (15-11) and Prairie View freshman Whitley Cox-Haliburton (5-5).
The top four placers per weight will travel to Salina for the Second Annual KSHSAA Girls Division II State Wrestling Tournament.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
