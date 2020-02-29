SALINA – Thursday was a day for ‘firsts’ as Abilene earned two state wrestling medals in the ‘first ever’ Girls State Wrestling Tournament in Salina.
Sophomore Lyndsey Buechman and junior Skyleigh Pflaster ascended the medal stand for the Cowgirls in historic fashion. Buechman took Abilene to the championship match at 170 before falling to Council Grove freshman Jolie Ziegler who finished the season unblemished 27-0.
Buechman had a first round bye before pinning Prairie View’s Kylee Eastwood to advance to the semifinal match against Washburn Rural junior Rebecca Smith who was the Eastern Regional Champion. Buechman wrestled Smith to a 4-3 decision and she was the ‘first’ Cowgirl to get to a championship match.
In the championship, Ziegler forced a takedown that turned into a win for the Council Grove freshman, which had won the West Regional at McPherson.
“Lyndsey had a really tough semi-final match that went right down to the wire,” Abilene head coach James Stout said. “She was able to gut that out for the 4-3 win. That girl only had two losses on the season. That was a tough match.”
“It means a lot to come this far,” Buechman said. “We have put a lot of work into the season, into our drilling and our conditioning. It means a lot to be here. I wished the first place match could have gone a little better but I can’t complain. I am lucky to be here and grateful for the opportunity.”
Pflaster, who took home fourth place at 109, began her day with a pin in the opening round. Next she met up with the overall number one wrestler in the bracket and the eventual champion Alexis Allen of Independence. Allen eventually won gold and remained unbeaten at 30-0. Against Allen, Pflaster wrestled a near perfect match but took her to a 4-7 decision in a complete match on the mat.
“Skyleigh had 23 wrestlers in her regional bracket and an equal number or more on the other side of the state and finished fourth in the state,” Stout said. “It’s just a gutsy, gritty performance that is second to no boy out there. She wrestled the champion very well. She had opportunities in that match to score and just didn’t get it done but she is up there with the best of them for sure.”
On the backside of the bracket, Pflaster opened with a pin over Erin Wetterstrom. Next, Pflaster took 36 seconds to pin Amillia Martinez of Holcombe to earn a spot in the medal rounds. In order to get to the third place match had to meet up with Pratt freshman Jaydyn Thompson who had been her nemesis this season, winning both times they had met including the McPherson Regional.
This time belonged to Pflaster as she wrestled smart and using her quickness worked a late takedown for a 2-1 come from behind win that would send her to the third place match.
Pflaster and Abilene were caught with an antiquated National Rule that female wrestlers may not wrestle in more than five matches in a day. She had just completed her fifth match and thus had to forfeit the right to wrestle the match and take home the fourth place medal.
“Every match I gave everything that I had even though I didn’t get the finish that I wanted,” Pflaster said. “But. I still wrestled my hardest and I left it all on the mat and that’s what is important to me. I wrestled Jayden twice this year and she had won both times but today was different.”
Chapman’s Chelsey Armbruster took home sixth place for the Irish. After beginning with a pin in the opening round, Armbruster fell to the eventual champion Dajia Anderson of Washburn Rural. Moving to the backside, Armbruster got an 8-3 win by decision and then a fall over Emporia’s Megan Olson to get to the medal rounds. She then fell to Rebekah Franklin by pin.
Armbruster, like Abilene’s Pflaster, was caught in the five-match rule and thus had to forfeit the fifth place spot to take home the sixth place medal. In fact in that weight class, both third place and fifth place were determined by the ‘old’ rule.
At the end of the day, Topeka-Washburn Rural was four team points better than Great Bend for the ‘first’ Girls Wrestling State Champion. Paola was third with 44 team points followed by Nickerson and Pratt with 41 points and Abilene’s two medal winners scored 38 points to finish sixth.
‘We are just ecstatic with the girls performance today,” Stout said. “These last two competitions they had a big mountain to climb. These girls did an awesome job and we didn’t expect to see two girls come out with a sixth place finish. Had we been able to wrestle the last match it might have been as high as fourth or even third place. But that is OK, those two did the best they absolutely could and we are really proud of them.”
