Lyndsey Buechman started the tournament with impressive pins over three opponents who all would place in the top six at state this year. Her initial match was against Elizabeth White of Humboldt, who finished in sixth place, and Lyndsey pinned her in 46 seconds. Her opponent in the second round was Madi Tolle of Smoky Valley, who had finished third in state at this weight last year and would finish fifth this year. Lyndsey pinned Tolle in 1:49 into the second period to earn her way into the semi-finals. The defending state champion 235 lbs. Emilie Schweizer of Buhler (who had moved down to the 191 lb. class this year) was Lyndsey’s opponent in the next match with the winner earning her way into the championship. Lyndsey wasted no time as she took control of the match from the start and pinned the defending champ in 1:07. Schweizer would go on to finish third.
In the championship match, Lyndsey faced top-ranked Ava Thompson of Pratt, who was undefeated at 34-0 on the season at the time. This match featured two wrestlers who are not only among the best in the state of Kansas, but also in the nation. Both are listed in national high school girls wrestling rankings.
“I could not be more proud of Lyndsey’s effort in the match as it was a close battle throughout. Trailing by only one point during most of the final period, she came close to taking Thompson down which would have put her ahead by one point,” Head Coach Curtis Rein said.
Thompson defended Lyndsey’s last takedown attempt in the final seconds and got a two-point takedown of her own to make the final score 6-3.
Lyndsey has placed in the top three of the state tournament every year of her high school career, but as good as she is at wrestling, she is an even better person, said Rein.
“She was a leader on the team this year, and was highly respected by all of the boys and girls. Lyndsey is very involved in the community, and has coordinated over 20 blood drives. She is a great role model for the younger kids and has spent some of her spare time helping other girls with their wrestling skills,” sRein said. “Lyndsey will be greatly missed by our team, but we wish her the best as next year she will continue her education and wrestle for York College in Nebraska.”
Freshman Miranda Radenberg had an incredible second half of the season, winning her way to the State Tournament in her first year of wrestling. While her state tournament didn’t go the way we had hoped, it was an experience that will reap rewards for her in the future, Rein said.
“What impressed me most about Miranda was her transformation during the season, which all of us coaches were blessed to witness. While some of the practice drills were a challenge for Miranda early in the season, her drive and determination led to her eventually being able to do those same drills with relative ease. But probably my favorite change in Miranda was in her level of self-confidence. During the second half of the season, she would look us straight in the eye and be completely engaged during conversations about skills,strategy, etc…, and ask great questions about how to handle certain situations. She also expected to win her matches, instead of just hoping she would win,” Rein said. “As a coach, watching a young lady grow in such positive ways during the course of a season is definitely one of the greatest rewards.”
Abilene Girls’ Results in State Tournament
191 lbs.
Lyndsey Buechman – Senior, Abilene, placed 2nd
• First Round – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 24-0 WBF :46 over Elizabeth White, Sophomore (Humbolt) 12-8
• Quarterfinals – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 25-0 WBF 3:49 over #4 Madi Tolle, SR (Smoky Valley) 23-6
• Semifinals – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 26-0 WBF 1:07 over #3 Emilie Schweizer, Junior (Buhler) 14-2
• Finals – #1 Ava Thompson, SR (Pratt) 35-0 won Dec. 6-3 over #2 Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 26-1
235 lbs.
Miranda Radenberg – Freshman, Abilene
• First Round – Ciara Rawson, Freshman (McPherson) 23-5 WBF 1:31 over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 5-11
• Consolation – Cami Lewis, (Independence) 7-9 WBF :45 over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 5-12
