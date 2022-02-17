Both senior Lyndsey Buechman, and freshman Miranda Radenberg qualified for state wrestling last weekend at the Colby Regional Tournament. Buechman now 23-0, won her 190 weight class and finished as Regional Champion. Radenberg qualified for state by finishing 4th at the tournament at 235 pounds. Girls Wrestling Coach Curtis Rein gave his thoughts on Buechman’s, Radenburg’s, Aly Brown’s and Danielle Ogden’s performance at the Colby Regional .
Lyndsey Buechman
“Lyndsey dominated the competition at this regional, winning the championship by pinning all three of her opponents in the first period and improving her season record to 23-0. The competition at state will be tough, but Lyndsey thrives on good competition, and I have complete confidence that she will wrestle great in her final high school state wrestling tournament.”
Miranda Radenberg
“Miranda continued her remarkable improvement over the last month, and I could not be prouder of her for wrestling her way to a 4th place finish and qualifying for the state tournament. Making it to state as a freshman in your very first season of wrestling is very rare, but Miranda added her name to that list.”
Aly Brown
“The 155 lb. bracket at this regional was very competitive with seven very good wrestlers among others in the bracket. This season didn’t end the way Aly would have liked, but I know she will continue working hard and do what it takes to improve and be a force in her junior year.”
Danielle Ogden
“Danielle moved up a weight class in order to have the opportunity to wrestle in regionals and gave up some size to her opponents on Saturday, but that did not deter her from battling with all she had. I really appreciate the drive and dedication she has shown in her first year of wrestling and love that she wants to continue coming to practice until state and talked about joining the kids wresting club to gain even more experience.”
KSHSAA Girls 4-3-2-1A Regional C Results for Abilene
155
Alyssia Brown (14-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 14-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Lyrica Orosco (Hoisington) 16-8 won by fall over Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 14-10 (Fall 4:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 14-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Kinlea Reimler (Brookville-Ell-Saline) 23-18 won in tie breaker - 1 over Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 14-10 (TB-1 5-3)
170
Danielle Ogden (4-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Libbi Puga (Norton Community) 10-7 won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 4-10 (Fall 4:51)
Cons. Round 1 - Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Atavia Cain (Oakley) 17-8 won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 4-10 (Fall 2:52)
191
Lyndsey Buechman (23-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 23-0 won by fall over Riley Rodriguez (Ellsworth) 2-15 (Fall 0:46)
Semifinal - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 23-0 won by fall over Raven Long (Stockton) 9-16 (Fall 0:40)
1st Place Match - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 23-0 won by fall over Tessa Hill (Colby) 12-6 (Fall 0:50)
235
Miranda Radenberg (5-10) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - MacKayla Miller (Scott Community) 19-1 won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 5-10 (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Round 1 - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 5-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 5-10 won by fall over Rivver Long (Stockton) 6-20 (Fall 1:42)
3rd Place Match - Jalyn McLean (Oakley) 12-6 won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 5-10 (Fall 0:18)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.